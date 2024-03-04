What happened between Fern Britton and Phillip Schofield? Their This Morning feud revealed

Fern Britton and Phillip Schofield have had a decade long feud. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Why did Fern Britton leave This Morning and what happened between her and Phillip Schofield? Everything you need to know about their dramatic fallout.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Celebrity Big Brother is welcoming a host of stars into its house as we see the show return after a six year break.

Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith, 58, Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 29, X Factor judge Louis Walsh, 71, Heartstopper actor Bradley Riches and Coronation Street favourite Colson Smith, 25, are all heading into the CBB house to cause plenty of drama and chaos for us to enjoy.

Another housemate set to take part in Celebrity Big Brother is former This Morning presenter Fern Britton, 66. Following her split from chef Phil Vickery, 62, Fern is looking to make her TV comeback after leaving This Morning in 2009. Since exiting the daytime programme, Fern has hinted at a possible feud between her and former co-star Phillip Schofield, 61.

What happened with Phillip Schofield and Fern Britton and why did she leave This Morning? Their arguement explained.

Fern Britton is reportedly in a dispute with Phillip Schofield. Pictured in 2004. Picture: Getty

What happened between Fern Britton and Phillip Schofield?

Fern Britton and Phillip Schofield began working together on This Morning back in 2002. The pairing became a smash hit with viewers and would lead to the two going on to host All Star Mr & Mrs together from 2008-2010.

Despite their smiley appearance, tension was brewing between the presenters. Fern was reportedly angry to find out that Phillip was being paid considerably more than her and felt she was 'living in Phil's shadow.'

According to The Mirror, Phillip was being paid £45,000 per hour to host All Star Mr & Mrs, whilst Fern was receiving £15,000 per hour.

Read more: Big Brother presenter Will Best: Age, height, partner and what else he's been on

Read more: Big Brother presenter AJ Odudu: Age, real name, boyfriend and net worth

Fern Britton and Phillip Schofield presented This Morning together. Pictured in 2008. Picture: Alamy

With issues continuing to fester between the co-hosts, things finally reached boiling point in 2009, resulting in Fern quitting This Morning and being replaced by Holly Willoughby, 43. Fern also left her role on All Star Mr & Mrs in 2010, leaving Phil to present the series solo.

After her shock exits from the programmes, Fern rarely spoke of her relationship with Phillip and would not mention him in interviews. However this all changed during This Morning's 30th birthday celebrations in 2018 when Fern claimed she wasn't invited to the televised party.

Phil then hit out at his former friend on Twitter, writing: "Odd really, because she was invited and declined #memoryloss we'd have loved her to be there. A vital and much-loved part of the show." Fern then retweeted his post and replied: "No. I had no invitation to decline." It was later revealed that Fern's agents had declined the invite on her behalf without the star realising.

Fern Britton left This Morning in 2009. Picture: ITV

Things continued to be frosty between the ex-colleagues and in his 2020 book 'Life Is What You Make It', Phillip touched on why he thinks Fern left the ITV shows.

He detailed a particular occasion in which Fern claimed he tried to 'meddle' in her This Morning contract, writing: "I walked back into the make-up room and calmly said, 'Please don't do that to me again’. I think, for whatever reason, that was the point Fern decided she didn't want to do This Morning any more."

Since then the pair have not publicly spoken about the other.

Fern Britton also left All Star Mr & Mrs after her This Morning exit. Picture: ITV

Prior to taking part in Celebrity Big Brother, a source told The Sun about Fern's motivations behind joining the cast of the show, stating: "She wants to show the public a different side to her — unscripted and unapologetic.

"She has a lot of stories to tell and she won’t hold back when it comes to her relationships with people like Phil. They don’t speak anymore so there are no bridges to burn as far as she is concerned."

Fern Britton may be on Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: Getty

Why did Fern Britton leave This Morning?

Fern Britton reportedly left This Morning due to her feud with Phillip Schofield.

Speaking on her exit from the show, Fern said: "Something happened and I thought, 'That's it' and I walked away and resigned. I was treated pretty poorly, actually."

Read more: The real reason why Phillip Schofield's wife Stephanie Lowe hasn't divorced This Morning star

Read more: Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley 'revealed' as This Morning's permanent hosts

Read more: Holly Willoughby's career plans 'revealed' following shock This Morning exit