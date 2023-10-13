Holly Willoughby's career plans 'revealed' following shock This Morning exit

13 October 2023, 16:26 | Updated: 13 October 2023, 16:29

A PR expert has weighed in on Holly Willoughby's future.
A PR expert has weighed in on Holly Willoughby's future. Picture: Alamy/ITV

Fans have been speculating over Holly Willoughby's next move in the wake of her exit from This Morning.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Holly Willoughby is expected to take a sharp career turn after quitting her iconic role at This Morning, a PR expert has claimed.

Phillip Schofield's former co-star, 42, shocked viewers earlier this week when she announced she was leaving the daytime show after 14 years on the iconic couch.

The much-loved presenter told her Instagram followers the tough decision was made for "me and my family" following a "difficult" time, in which she found herself at the centre of a terrifying kidnap plot.

Since disappearing from screens across the UK, fans have been left wondering what is next for the mother-of-three.

Holly has some tough career decisions to make.
Holly has some tough career decisions to make. Picture: Alamy

Go Up PR agency's chief executive Edward Coram-James, who is an expert in crisis management, has now predicted what he believes lies in Holly's near future.

Speaking of her shock ITV exit, he said: "I believe that Willoughby's days were numbered, controversy or no controversy...

"She needs to pivot towards something more future-proof."

He thinks fresh opportunities are lining up for the former Queen of daytime TV on streaming-based platforms, rather than the terrestrial channels she has worked with in the past.

He said: "Holly would be much better off undertaking a complete career pivot, moving towards the types of broadcasting that are much better protected and more suited to streaming habits - documentary narration/presenting, reality TV hosting, travel and adventure broadcasting, and news anchoring.

"These are the types of gigs that the forward-looking presenter will be turning their head towards."

The TV presenter co-hosted This Morning for 14 years.
The TV presenter co-hosted This Morning for 14 years. Picture: ITV

A new career on Netflix or Amazon Prime might be a great route for Holly, but Edward argued that sticking with previous ITV presenting roles would be a smart choice.

"Remaining on Dancing on Ice would not hurt her at all.

"Although the show was at its best when hosted by both her and the equally as talented Philip Schofield, benefiting from their collective rapport and individual flair, and although it shares a similar target audience as This Morning, it was not tarnished by the Holly versus Phil crisis in the way that This Morning was.

"Her continued presence would be less of a PR conundrum for the Dancing on Ice showrunners and producers. And for her, it would provide continued exposure, ensuring her ongoing relevance, while she decides on and then cements her next steps.

"Career pivots are often best done one stepping stone at a time. Remaining on Dancing on Ice would provide her with a nice, stable platform on which she could keep her left foot, while she removes her right foot from This Morning and places it into the unknown."

Craig and Rochelle mark the end of Holly Willoughby’s time on This Morning

Among Holly's glittering TV career, fronting shows from I'm A Celeb to Freeze The Fear with Wim Hof, she also made time to build her own lifestyle brand, Wylde Moon.

Although this could be a great side earner, Edward claims it is her stardom and status that keep it successful.

The PR guru added: "If her star dims, so would the prospects of her brand.

"In my opinion, the best thing that Holly can do to support her brand is to secure her long-term public profile. And that means finding another role in the limelight.

"Yes, of course there are a great many ways to bring huge success to a brand without the need of a famous founder. But, a famous founder is only going to help. And, if the formula ain't broke, fine-tune it, but don’t fix it."

