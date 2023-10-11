Who will replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning? Latest odds revealed

Who will replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning? Latest odds revealed. Picture: Getty/ ITV

By Alice Dear

As Holly Willoughby quits This Morning, we take a look at the people most likely to replace her on the hit ITV show.

Holly Willoughby, 42, announced on Tuesday evening that she was quitting her role as host on This Morning after 14 years.

Phillip Schofield's former co-star told her fans in an emotional statement that it was a "difficult" decision but that she needed to do this "for herself and her family".

As This Morning pay tribute to the mum-of-three's time on the show, viewers have been left asking who will replace as presenter.

Following the exit of Phillip from This Morning, ITV decided that there would not be two specific hosts of the show and that Holly would continue to present from Monday to Thursday alongside other members of the show, while Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary continue to take over on Friday.

Holly Willoughby stepped down from her role as host on This Morning earlier this week. Picture: Getty

Over the past few months, Holly has hosted the show alongside Josie Gibson, Craig Doyle, Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond.

While it is not yet known the plans This Morning have for the restructuring of the hosting line-up, odds on who will take Holly's place on the show have been revealed.

According to BonusCodeBets, Alison is the most likely candidate to replace Holly on This Morning. She is followed by Josie Gibson and Rochelle Humes, then Lisa Snowdon and Amanda Holden.

Alison Hammond - Evens

Josie Gibson - 2/1

Rochelle Humes - 10/1

Lisa Snowden - 16/1

Amanda Holden 25/1

Davina McCall 33/1

Mel Giedroyc 33/1

Ruth Langsford - 33/1

Sue Perkins - 50/1

Judy Finnigan - 50/1

Hoilly Willoughby announced she was leaving This Morning with a message shared on her social media. Picture: Holly Willoughby/Instagram

Holly announced the news she was leaving herself on Tuesday evening, with a statement shared on her Instagram page which read: "I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning. To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much.

“This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together.I will not be returning to This Morning.

“Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you.

“Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You’ve been so loyal so supportive and the very best company every day.

“Richard and Judy said ‘we only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers’.

“It’s been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go.

“Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family. I will miss you all so much. Holly."

