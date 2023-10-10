Holly Willoughby quits This Morning after 14 years

Holly Willoughby quits This Morning after 14 years. Picture: ITV/ Instagram - Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby has announced she will not return to host This Morning.

Holly Willoughby, 42, has quit This Morning after 14 years.

The TV presenter, who was recently the victim of a kidnapping plot, announced the news on Tuesday afternoon in a message shared on her Instagram to her fans.

Phillip Schofield's former co-host thanked the This Morning viewers, who she called "supportive and loyal" as well as ITV and the guests she had met on the show over the years.

The mum-of-three, who is married to producer Dan Baldwin, explained that she "had to make this decision" for herself and her family.

Holly Willoughby thanked the This Morning viewers as she announced she was quitting This Morning. Picture: Getty

Her full statement reads: "I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning.

"To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together. Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you.

"Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You've been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day.

"Richard and Judy said 'we only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers'. It's been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family.

"I will miss you all so much. Holly."

This announcement comes less than a week after it was revealed by police that a 36-year-old man had been arrested for plotting to kidnap the TV presenter.

Since then, Holly has remained off This Morning, with Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson stepping in to cover for her during Monday and Tuesday's shows.

Earlier this year, Holly also faced hard times when he friend and co-star of This Morning, Phillip Schofield, quit the show himself before revealing to the public that he'd had an affair with a runner on the show.

At the time, Holly took some time off for the summer before returning to host the show alongside a number of This Morning faces including Josie and Craig, Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond.

Holly Willoughby has had a turbulent year on This Morning. Picture: Getty

Holly has been supported by her co-workers, friends and family online after posting the message on Instagram.

Her sister, Kelly Willoughby, commented: "Love you so much," while her co-star Alison Hammond wrote: "This is a very sad day! Love you."

This Morning's beauty expert Bryony Blake posted: "Sending you and your family so much love Holly," while chef Donal commented: "Always the most lovely host each and every time I was on with you- thank you for being so sweet over the years and onwards and upwards! Sending lots of love."

