Holly Willoughby shares pictures from secret holiday to mark wedding anniversary

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby and husband Dan Baldwin visited Italy to mark their 16th wedding anniversary.

Holly Willoughby, 42, has shared pictures from her secret holiday to Italy with her husband Dan Baldwin, 48, to mark their wedding anniversary.

The This Morning star, who split from her hosting relationship with Phillip Schofield earlier this year, took to her lifestyle website Wylde Moon to reflect on the romantic trip.

Holly, who is mum to 13-year-old son Harry, 11-year-old daughter Belle, and eight-year-old son Chester, shared that her and Dan's wedding anniversary collided with Blur's 35th anniversary reunion tour, and that as "life-long fans" they decided to go and see them perform in Tuscany.

She added that visiting this area of Italy was especially important to them as a couple as it was where Dan's late mother, who Holly has previously paid tribute to, was from.

Holly Willoughby soaks up the sun in Italy for her wedding anniversary. Picture: Holly Willoughby/Instagram

Holly wrote: "The day after the concert, we hopped on a train to Florence as I’ve never been before. I know everyone says the same thing but we were completely blown away by everything we saw. Michelangelo’s ‘Statue of David’ has an energy around it unlike anything I’ve ever experienced."

In pictures from this trip, Holly can be seen looking sun-kissed as she posed on a boat in a brown swimsuit. Another saw the TV star holding a drink in the sunshine, dressed in a floral dress and sunhat.

Holly Willoughby poses on a boat during her Italy trip with husband Dan Baldwin. Picture: Holly Willoughby/Instagram

The post to Wylde Moon also included some other highlights from Holly's summer, including her love for frozen cocktails while at home or on holiday.

Other shots show Holly walking her dog, Bailey, in the sunshine and another showed her in a black bikini, showing off an impressive salad she had made.

Holly Willoughby has been married to husband Dan Baldwin for 16 years. Picture: Getty

She captioned these images with: "Whether spending time at home or abroad, the most important thing is to spend it together as a family. Blue skies and sunshine are healing for body and soul, no matter where you’re looking up at them…and eating and drinking under them!

"My family time is always full of al fresco cooking, making the best of local produce – whether that be picking it ourselves or heading down to the coast to see what delicious treats the sea has to offer! We’re all seafood crazy in this family!"

Holly Willoughby tells fans how a lot of her family time over the summer was spent in the sun eating al fresco. Picture: Holly Willoughby/Instagram

In other Holly Willoughby news, it was earlier this month that her former This Morning co-star Phillip Schofield unfollowed her on Instagram, seemingly ending their long friendship.

The information of Phillip's social media update came ahead of the National Television Awards, which Holly attend without Phillip for the first time since she joined the show.

