Holly Willoughby reveals heartbreaking realisation about 14-year-old son Harry

15 August 2023, 15:03

The mother-of-three got candid in her latest newsletter for Wylde Moon.
The mother-of-three got candid in her latest newsletter for Wylde Moon.

Holly told fans she felt "sad" knowing her eldest son didn't need her "around the clock" anymore.

Holly Willoughby has admitted she's struggling with the fact her children seem to be growing up so fast.

The doting mother-of-three, 42, revealed she felt "sad" knowing she had limited time left with Harry, 14, Belle, 12, and Chester, 8, relying on her for everything.

As her eldest son's birthday came and went, the TV star explained she was trying hard to cherish every moment but couldn't help feeling her precious time with him was running out.

Holly, who is currently on her summer break from This Morning, opened up about her feelings around motherhood in a newsletter for her lifestyle brand, Wylde Moon.

Holly confessed she felt sad about her children growing up so fast.
Holly confessed she felt sad about her children growing up so fast.

She wrote: "Last week we chatted about nostalgia and I loved reading about all your childhood memories. It’s amazing how, in some way or another, we all have such similar memories that stay with us into adulthood.

"This week, as I sit here with my family feeling incredibly blessed to have this time together, it’s really got me thinking about how many of these family holidays are left.

"My eldest son, Harry, is 14 this year, and I’m sure it won’t be long before he’ll start wanting some more independence and to go on holiday with his friends instead of his mum and dad!

"The days where my kids need me around the clock are long gone and whilst it’s a sad way of looking at things, recognising how truly precious and short this time is, has actually helped me to remain totally present."

The TV presenter shares three children with her husband Dan Baldwin.
The TV presenter shares three children with her husband Dan Baldwin.

Holly, who shares her three kids with husband Dan Baldwin, reflected on her own childhood to try and make sense of her feelings.

"My sister and I always joke how our mum would still bundle us up somewhere with a moat and pull up the drawbridge if she had half the chance!

"It’s only since being a parent myself that I now understand that need to keep your children close so that you can enjoy them for as long as possible! Can someone please stop the clock!"

Holly previously admitted there was another part of motherhood she wrestled with – juggling her kids with her career.

In her memoir Reflections, she wrote: "The problem with mums, particularly working mum guilt is I’m feeling guilty because I'm not there to drop my kids off in the morning because I have to go to work.

"What I'm feeling guilty about is that in some way I’m clearly telling myself I clearly don’t love my kids because I love my career more than my children, which is why I’m choosing to do this. I know that's not the case, I know I love my kids more than anything on this planet."

Despite her internal battles, the loving mum knew having children was always on the cards for her.

She once told HELLO!: "All I ever wanted to do was to be a mum. It wasn't like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I'm going to be this big career girl'.

"Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

