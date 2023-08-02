Stephen Mulhern 'to replace Phillip Schofield' as Dancing On Ice host alongside Holly Willoughby

2 August 2023, 10:33 | Updated: 2 August 2023, 10:36

Picture: Getty/Instagram
By Alice Dear

Stephen Mulhern is reportedly being lined-up to host the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice.

Stephen Mulhern, 46, is set to replace Phillip Schofield as the host of Dancing On Ice later this year.

This is according to reports from the Mirror that claim the Saturday Night Takeaway and Celebrity Catchphrase star is the "perfect choice" to co-host alongside Holly Willoughby.

Phillip Schofield, 61, hosted Dancing On Ice alongside Holly for 12 series, however, was axed from his ITV roles earlier this year following controversial revelations.

Earlier this year, Phillip revealed that he had an affair with a younger member of the This Morning team, a relationship which he says was "unwise" but "not illegal".

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield pictured at the Dancing On Ice photocall, 2023
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield pictured at the Dancing On Ice photocall, 2023. Picture: Getty

After Phillip stepped down from his hosting role on This Morning, Holly has continued to present the show alongside members of the ITV family including Dermot O'Leary, Josie Gibson, Craig Doyle and Alison Hammond.

While it has been unknown for sometime what will happen with the hosting line-up of Dancing On Ice, recent reports claim that Stephen Mulhern will step into the role.

Stephen Mulhern will reportedly be taking over from Phillip Schofield on Dancing On Ice and hosting alongside Holly Willoughby
Stephen Mulhern will reportedly be taking over from Phillip Schofield on Dancing On Ice and hosting alongside Holly Willoughby. Picture: Instagram/Holly Willoughby

An insider told the Mirror: "Stephen is the perfect choice. Not only does he get on brilliantly with Holly, he is relaxed and fun which sits well with a show like Dancing on Ice."

ITV is yet to confirm these reports, telling the Mail Online: "We will be confirming details about Dancing on Ice 2024 in due course."

