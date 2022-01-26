Celebrity Big Brother returning to UK TV four years after cancellation

Big Brother is returning to UK TV. Picture: Channel 4/Alamy

By Heart reporter

Big Brother is back on our screens for the first time in four years next month, but there’s a twist.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Big Brother fans were devastated when Channel 5 announced it had been cancelled back in 2018.

But now the reality show is back with a brand new series, this time coming all the way from Australia.

Next month, E4 will be airing the most recent series of Big Brother VIP, which is the Australian version of the iconic Celebrity spin off.

The series, which originally aired Down Under back in November 2021, saw some huge stars take part including Meghan Markle's brother, Thomas Markle Jnr and reality star Caitlyn Jenner.

Caitlyn Jenner appeared in Australian Big Brother. Picture: Alamy

Married at First Sight star Jessika Power was also on the show, which was filmed before she joined the Celebs Go Dating lineup here in the UK.

Announcing the return of Big Brother, E4 said in a statement: "The Diary Room Doors are preparing to open Down Under.

"Over 11 episodes, this celebrity series will see 12 celebrities live together in Big Brother’s first ever ‘luxury hotel’ – but of course, there’ll be a Big Brother twist waiting for them, as well as the chance to win a $100,000 prize for charity."

Rather than living in the Big Brother house, the celebs in Australia moved into a luxury hotel and competed to win £53,000 for charity.

Sonia Kruger presents the show and is best known for hosting The Voice Australia and the normal series of Big Brother Australia.

Davina McCall presented Big Brother for ten years. Picture: Alamy

Other stars who took part include Luke Toki, Bernard Curry and Ellie Gonsalves.

Big Brother originally launched on Channel 4 back in July 2000 with Davina McCall as the host, and was an instant ratings success.

The first celebrity version of the show hit our screens the following year in 2001, when Jack Dee was crowned the winner.

The show then aired for eleven series, followed by one final special edition, Ultimate Big Brother, which ended on 10 September 2010.

After this, Channel 5 acquired the rights and it was officially relaunched on 18 August 2011 with Brian Dowling as the host.

It ran for another seven years until the final series in 2018.