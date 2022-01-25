​​Ben Foden’s wife Jackie calls Dancing On Ice elimination ‘pointless and unfair’

25 January 2022, 08:02 | Updated: 25 January 2022, 08:48

Dancing on Ice star Ben Foden was the first person eliminated from the show over the weekend.

Ben Foden became the first celebrity to be kicked off Dancing On Ice over the weekend after ending up in the bottom two against Ria Hebden.

And his wife Jackie is not exactly happy about it, as she’s now shared a long statement calling the show a ‘popularity contest’.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jackie, 37, first praised her husband for ‘pushing himself’ and ‘putting his heart and soul’ into training for the show.

Ben Foden and Jackie got married in 2019
Ben Foden and Jackie got married in 2019. Picture: Instagram

But discussing the Dancing On Ice format, she then said: "What's the point of having a judging panel when it's all down to a public vote. That's not a skate competition, it's a popularity competition.

“What's the point of anyone doing this, even really practicing and trying to learn, if you're just going to be judged on your popularity?”

Jackie continued: "It's a bit unfair and we're a bit sad, the worst skater wasn't the first to go, I don't really see the point, yes it's how the show makes money, but maybe leave the public vote for the save me skate offs or something? Otherwise it's just kind of pointless to even try."

Ben Foden was in the Dancing On Ice skate off
Ben Foden was in the Dancing On Ice skate off. Picture: ITV

Rugby star Ben, 36, married Jackie in August 2019 after two weeks of dating, after his split from Una Healy.

Jackie - who shares one-year-old daughter Farrah with her husband - went on to show her support for fellow skaters Regan Gascoigne and Ria Hebden, before adding she is excited to get back home to the US.

She wrote: "I'm glad we get to go home to NYC sooner!

“Had my fair share of England for a while, time to get back to the real world and get our lives back. Thanks all for the support and love!"

Celebrity X Factor star Ben was unanimously voted out by judges, including Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

11 skating stars have skated over the past two weekends, with one pair from each week ending up in the bottom.

During the first show, TV presenter Ria and skating partner Łukasz Różycki had to face the skate off, while week two saw Ben and Robin Johnstone end up with the least votes.

After finding out his fate, Ben praised his skating pro saying: "I really have enjoyed it, this woman is incredible and it's the people who make this experience."

Heart.co.uk has reached out to ITV for comment.

