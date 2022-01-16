Who is Dancing on Ice's Ria Hebden? Lorraine star's age, career and husband revealed

Ria Hebdon has joined the Dancing on Ice line up. Picture: Instagram

How old is Ria Hebden and who is her husband? Here's what we know about the Dancing on Ice star...

Dancing On Ice is back for a brand new series, with Ria Hebden joining the line up.

The TV star announced the news on Lorraine, with the presenter saying: “It'll be fun. This is one of ITV's most sparkly shows so when they asked me I was like absolutely, we watch it at home. It will be brilliant to learn a new scary skill.

“You've got to say yes to things that excite you, that are a little bit scary because that's when the growth happens - I'm hoping so anyway!”

But who is Ria and who is her husband? Here’s what we know…

Ria Hebden has joined the Dancing On Ice line up. Picture: ITV

How old is Ria Hebden?

Ria was born in 1983 in Yorkshire, meaning she is 38-years-old.

How is Ria Hebden famous?

Daytime TV fans will recognise Ria for presenting on ITV’s Lorraine every Friday.

She also runs her own production company called Carpe Diem Media Productions which features her podcast and mentoring programme The Wonder Woman.

She has also co-presented All Around Britain with Alex Beresford on ITV and has featured on This Morning.

Ria Hebden has been married for almost ten years. Picture: Instagram

Ria has also been a panellist on I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here - The Daily Drop and BBC One's Strictly It Takes Two.

Is Ria Hebden married?

Last year, Ria celebrated her ninth wedding anniversary with her husband Mark.

The couple have two children, Noah and Lula, and often share sweet photos on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Ria recently shared a sweet message about her partner, writing: “Gorgeous weekend celebrating our 9th Wedding Anniversary where it all started in Richmond, London.

“Was so good to spend some quality time together without the kids or the dog!! 😅 Here's to many more happy years making beautiful memories together 🥰💫🙏🏼.”