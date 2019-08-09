Who is Ben Foden's new wife Jackie Belanoff Smith and when did he split from Una Healy?

Ben Foden recently revealed he’s married Jackie Belanoff Smith after just two weeks of dating, following his split from Una Healy.

Sharing a sweet photo on Instagram, the rugby star said: “When someone like her comes in to your life, why would I wait? 🤷🏻‍♂️

“The people who needed to know, such as close family and friends were told before anyone else and they are happy for me including my beautiful X wife @unahealy who I love even more for her blessing.”

But while Ben described her as “beautiful inside and out, intelligent, charming, funny, generous, kind, gentle, energetic”, how much do we really know about Jackie?

Here’s the lowdown on Ben Foden’s new wife…

Who is Ben Foden's new wife Jackie Belanoff Smith?

While Jackie’s social media is very private, she actually runs her own company called The Goddess Line.

According to their website, the retailer sells cruelty-free fragrances, oils, soaps, lip balms, and yoga products which are all handmade in small batches in New York City - where Jackie and Ben currently live.

The ethical company was set up in 2001 and 10% of profits go to charity.

Jackie has also dabbled in acting and starred as an extra in 2013 movie ‘And After All’, and ‘At Home with Mystic’, released in 2015.

How did Ben and Jackie meet?

Ben met Jackie through a mutual friend, with the rugby star thanking their pal for introducing them in the same post he revealed they’d married.

What has Ben said about Jackie?

In Ben’s lengthy Instagram post, he said his new wife will “be a great step mum” to his and Una’s sons Aoife and Tadhg.

He added: “My heart is full and I honestly couldn’t be happier, so those that want to bring negativity or try and tear me down go ahead.

“My life is great and I hope you all will one day feel happiness like i feel while I write this caption.

“I love you @snackyjax I can’t wait to see where our lives lead together you brought excitement and joy to my life and I couldn’t be prouder having stand at my side as Mrs Foden.”

Ben and Una were married for six years. Picture: PA Images

When did Ben Foden split from Una Healy?

Ben and The Saturdays star Una got married in 2012 in the singer’s home country of Ireland after four years together.

The pair went on to have their first child Aoife, in 2012, while Tadhg was born in 2015.

In 2018, it was announced the couple had split after Ben admitted to cheating on his wife.

During an episode of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, Ben opened up about his regrets following his separation from the star.

The 33-year-old confessed: “My life’s a bit of a mess. I’ll always love Una. She’s my first love and the mother of my kids.

“I never meant to hurt her the way I did. I think it’s quite appropriate to do a course like this to put some perspective on everything. At the same time, it wasn't the only reason for our divorce to go through.”