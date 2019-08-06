Una Healy’s ex husband Ben Foden marries girlfriend of two weeks in romantic boat ceremony

Una Healey's ex husband Ben Foden has re-married. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Alice Dear

Ben Foden has gone public with his new partner for the first time, as he announces they have wed.

Una Healy’s ex husband Ben Foden, 34, and his new wife Jackie Belanoff Smith tied the know on a boat in Massachusetts, USA.

Following some speculation the pair – who have only been dating for two weeks – had married, Ben confirmed the news on his Instagram page, sharing pictures from the small ceremony.

Captioning the images with a long note about his new wife, Ben also revealed his ex, Una, had given her blessing.

In the emotional post, he wrote: “The people who needed to know, such as close family and friends were told before anyone else and they are happy for me including my beautiful X wife @unahealy who I love even more for her blessing.”

Ben also went on to say he believes Jackie will be a wonderful step-mother to his two children, who he shares with Una, 7-year-old Aoife and 4-year-old Tadhg.

The full statement on his social media reads:

“This last year has been by far my toughest and most turbulent for a number of reasons that many of you I’m sure are aware of, in some way or another. The world has a funny way of working things out, many people think I’m a bad person - as I’m sure they’ll be many nasty comments left under this post by keyboard warriors a plenty.

But I met a girl who seriously swept me off my feet and in a time of hardship showed me love, a deep devoted love. People will say we are mad or crazy or even fools, as @snackyjax and I had only been dating seriously for a little over 2 weeks before deciding to get married. But when someone like her comes in to your life, why would I wait? The people who needed to know, such as close family and friends were told before anyone else and they are happy for me including my beautiful X wife @unahealy who I love even more for her blessing.

Una Healey and Ben Foden split after he was unfaithful to her. Picture: Getty

Life is short and you only get one and it’s worth living. Jackie is the greatest human being I’ve ever come across - she’s beautiful inside and out, intelligent, charming, funny, generous, kind, gentle, energetic the list goes on. She will be a great step mum to Aoife and Tadhg and offers me a future I can’t wait to explore with her.

My heart is full and I honestly couldn’t be happier, so those that want to bring negativity or try and tear me down go ahead. My life is great and I hope you all will one day feel happiness like i feel while I write this caption. I love you @snackyjax I can’t wait to see where our lives lead together you brought excitement and joy to my life and I couldn’t be prouder having stand at my side as Mrs Foden. (BTW the witness is Jackie’s sister @leila.bela thanks you too hun for being a legend) #Love.”

Ben was previously married to Una, who he wed in 2012, but split from in July last year after cheating on her.

Since then, Una has also moved on, and is currently dating David Breen.