Coronation Street and Emmerdale in major 'super soap' scheduling shake-up
25 January 2022, 10:28
ITV have announced that Corrie and Emmerdale will move into new time slots in a huge shake-up.
From March, Emmerdale will move from 7pm to 7:30pm every weekday.
Corrie, meanwhile, will have three hour-long episodes airing at 8pm on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
These changes are being made to allow ITV National and International Evening News to become an hour-long programme from March.
ITV’s Managing Director of Media and Entertainment, Kevin Lygo, said in a statement: "As viewing habits rapidly change, live audiences to our national and international news programmes remain remarkably strong. Our evening news programme reached an impressive 35.6 million viewers in 2021.
"We are very excited to be announcing this investment in what is an important public service strength of ITV - high-quality, impartial, trusted broadcast journalism - at a time when it could not be more important.
"The nation’s two most popular continuing dramas, Coronation Street and Emmerdale, are fundamental to the success of ITV, and we know that, as with all dramas, viewers increasingly watch them whenever, and however they choose.
"The new scheduling means that viewers can watch them live on TV in one go in a continuous soap fix, as well as on ITV Hub where they are regularly in the most watched shows every month."