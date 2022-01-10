The Masked Singer fans ‘uncover’ Firework as Coronation Street star after soap clue

Fans of The Masked Singer think Firework could be Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan.

The third episode of the series saw Firework take to the stage with a rendition of Fame from the musical of the same name.

And after watching the performance, ITV viewers were quick to guess that former Coronation Street star Michelle, 34, is the mystery star.

Michelle - who is married to Heart’s very own Mark Wright - played Tina McIntyre on Coronation Street and is also known for her roles on Sky's drama Brassic and BBC One's Our Girl.

Some of the clues Firework included in their VT include: “I’ve always been a pocket rocket, a total bundle of energy, but that’s my style," the celebrity said.

"Maybe that’s because fireworks are designed to make people smile.”

The Corrie reference came when they added: “I light up the street with a different kind of flash.”

Another came when the masked singer said: “You couldn't make up how I beat 900 people.”

After hearing all the clues, one person wrote on Twitter: "Definitely Michelle Keegan, no doubt whatsoever.”

Another said: "Firework is 100% Michelle Keegan.” while a third added: ”Firework is Michelle Keegan. I can tell by the voice and she did beat 900 people to get her part on Corrie #MaskedSinger.”

But there were also plenty of other fans who thought Kerry Katona could be behind the mask, as one wrote: "There's many clues that lead to thinking that Firework is Kerry Katona #MaskedSingerUK #maskedsinger."

Another tweeted: "Surely firework is kerry Katona? #MaskedSingerUK."

While a third added: "#MaskedSingerUK Firework is Kerry Katona! I’m willing to put money on it!"

Thus comes after Will Young became the third contestant axed by the show, after Gloria Hunniford and Heather Small made way across January 1 and January 2.