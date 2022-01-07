The Masked Singer fans ‘uncover’ Mushroom's identity after huge Instagram clue

By Naomi Bartram

The Masked Singer viewers think they know who is behind Mushroom after spotting a big clue on Instagram.

It’s only been on for a week and we’re already desperate to know who’s going to make it to the final of The Masked Singer.

But fans of the show think they’ve already worked out the identity of the Mushroom as comedian Aisling Bea.

The drama started when Aisling - who has starred in TV series’ such as Quiz and This Way Up - shared a video which sees Bjork at the BRITs in 1998.

The Masked Singer viewers think Aisling Bea is Mushroom. Picture: Alamy

And The Masked Singer viewers were quick to point out that Mushroom actually performed the Bjork hit It's Oh So Quiet during the first show.

One person commented: "Not a certain celebrity referencing the artist of their first performance song on Instagram…”

Someone else said: "Surely Aisling Bea should know better than to post about Bjork on her Instagram when that was Mushroom’s song last week…"

While a third wrote: Chloe remarked: "ok so aisling is now posting Björk videos on ig after mushroom performed a Björk song on the masked singer… is she winding people up or what??"

A fourth added: "The masked singer the mushroom is deffos Aisling Bea #MaskedSingerUK #AislingBea #Justcatchingup.”

During their VT, Mushroom seemingly spoke with a Northern accent, but sung with an Irish twang, and Aisling is famously from just west of Dublin in Kildare.

Could she be trying to throw judges Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan and Jonathon Ross off the scent?

Well, there could also be another clue in there, as some Doctor Who fans believed they noticed a few references to the series.

Mushroom performed on the first episode of The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

These included legal references, ‘helping to control life’ and bringing in new life, as well as ‘wanting to be a number of things’.

While many people thought this could mean current Doctor Jodie Whittaker is behind the mask, Aisling actually starred in the series earlier this year.

She played Sarah in the New Years Day episode titled Eve of the Daleks.

Other guesses include Laura Whitmore, Siobhan McSweeney, Vicky McClure and even Rebel Wilson.