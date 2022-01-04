How much do the Masked Singer UK celebrity contestants get paid?

How much do the stars of The Masked Singer really get paid? Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

As Heather Small reveals she did receive some sort of fee for appearing on The Masked Singer, we're looking at just how much celebrities can bag to be a part of the show.

The Masker Singer returned to our screens this week, delighting fans of the bizarre guess-who TV show.

It is up to Davina McCall, Johnathan Ross, Mo Gillingan and Rita Ora to guess which celebrity is singing behind the costumes – this year including a Lionfish, Panda and Traffic Cone.

So far, Loose Women star Gloria Hunniford has been revealed as Snow Leopard, and Heather Small was unveiled as the Chandelier.

And while it was first thought that the celebrities hiding behind the costumes do not get paid to appear on the show, 2022 contestant Heather appears to have confirmed there is a fee that comes with the gig.

Heather Small, who was disguised as Chandelier, was voted off the show this week. Picture: ITV

How much do the Masked Singer contestants get paid?

The quick answer to this question is we don't know.

Like other ITV shows, such as I'm A Celebrity, fees and contestant contracts are kept extremely private.

In fact, there have been many reports, including one from Birmingham Live, that celebrities do not get paid anything to participate in the show.

Just like the US version, these reports claim the stars simply take part for fun, and in return they get publicity.

Heather Small revealed on This Morning that there is a fee for the Masked Singer contestants. Picture: ITV

However, Heather Small – who was voted off the latest series of Masked Singer UK – has hinted to fans that she did receive a fee for her time on the show.

Speaking to Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary on This Morning on Tuesday, Heather let slip that she "still got paid" even though she was voted first out.

During the chat, Alison joked to Heather and Dermot: "I think that's the perfect job! You get a job, you get kicked off the first week – result. Get paid, see you later!"

Replying to Alison, Heather said: "You still get paid, you're right about that."

The rest of the Masked Singer cast are yet to be revealed. Picture: ITV

Like we said, however, the exact fee for each celebrity is unknown.

It doesn't look like the winner of the show receives anymore dosh either, and simply walk away with the title of Masked Singer winner.

In the US version of the show, the winner gets to keep a coveted Golden Mask Trophy.