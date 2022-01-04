Masked Singer fans convinced they’ve exposed Poodle’s identity after spotting 'fake accent'

4 January 2022, 06:38

The Masked Singer fans think they've worked out Poodle's identity
The Masked Singer fans think they've worked out Poodle's identity. Picture: ITV/Twitter
The Masked Singer UK viewers think they’ve worked out the real identity of Poodle.

After the new series of The Masked Singer kicked off on ITV over the weekend, families up and down the country have been busy guessing who could be behind the mask.

But it was Poodle’s identity that really caught the attention of viewers, as the mystery celeb dropped plenty of clues.

The Masked Singer viewers think they've uncovered Poodle's identity
The Masked Singer viewers think they've uncovered Poodle's identity. Picture: ITV

As well as being plenty of references to dogs, there was also a nod to queens and the Royal Variety Performance.

The showbiz star said they 'loved a bit of glamour', as well as using the word ‘fabulous’.

Judges Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora and Davina McCall had a fair few guesses at the performer, with Paul O’Grady, Michael Ball and Adam Lambert thrown into the mix.

But viewers at home think they’ve rumbled the contestant as Gary Barlow after noting that he could be putting on a fake American accent throughout the interviews.

Is Gary Barlow the man behind the mask?
Is Gary Barlow the man behind the mask? Picture: Alamy

“Poodle sounds like Gary Barlow. #TheMaskedSingerUK,” said one person on Twitter.

Another wrote: “Poodle is defo Gary Barlow putting an accent on #TheMaskedSingerUK.”

“It sounds a bit like Gary Barlow #MaskedSingerUK,” a third added, while a fourth agreed: “Poodle HAS to be Gary Barlow! It sounds just like him! #TheMaskedSingerUK.”

This comes after Chandelier was the first character to be unmasked, with Heather Small revealed to be the mystery celebrity.

She admitted she changed her voice so that the judges wouldn’t be able to recognise her distinctive sound.

Opening up about her reason for joining the line up, she said: "I’d seen Gabrielle and Joss Stone saying how much fun it was and in these most challenging of times a little bit fun is good for everyone."

On keeping it a secret from her friends and family, she added: "I would say it is difficult, especially when you are with one of the nosiest people on the planet – my mother!"

