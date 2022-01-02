Who is Panda on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

By Polly Foreman

The Masked Singer's Panda: who is behind the mask? Find out all the clues and theories so far...

The Masked Singer UK is *finally* back on our screens, and we're so excited to don our detective hats once again.

The ITV series sees mystery celebs perform a song while dressed in costumes, and the panel - Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora, and Jonathan Ross - are tasked with guessing who each is.

Past contestants have included the likes of Joss Stone, Nicola Roberts, and Ne-Yo - and we can't wait to see who will be taking part this year.

One of the mystery characters is Panda - here's what we know about who could be behind the mask...

Panda is taking part in The Masked Singer 2022. Picture: ITV

Who is Panda?

We don't yet have any official clues about Panda's identity, but watch this space...

Some fans have already got a theory about who it could be, however, with one person suggesting it could be Nick Knowles.

Responding to a video of a promotional clip posted from the official Masked Singer UK Twitter account, a fan wrote: "I was looking at the patches of the Panda, which may have clues to the celebrities, there was a patch of a hammer which makes me think...Nick Knowles as 'Panda'?"

Nick was host of BBC One's DIY SOS, which could explain the hammers.

Others suggested that Panda could be a footballer from West Ham, with one writing: "Could be a former West Ham player/manager... the hammers."

We'll have to wait until after Panda is unmasked fo find out his identity, but watch this space for more clues...

Host Joel Dommett said that Panda was one of his favourite ever contestants, saying: "Panda is just really brilliant, they really get involved in the character, they bring so much to it.

"They are one the best characters on the show ever, they are brilliant."

Joel Dommett is the host of The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Who is the host of The Masked Singer?

Joel Dommett has returned to host the show.

Who are the other Masked Singer contestants?

