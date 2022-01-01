Who is Firework on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

Who is Firework? Picture: ITV

By Polly Foreman

The Masked Singer UK: which celebrity is behind Firework's mask? All the clues and theories so far...

It's finally time to time out your detective hats once again - because the The Masked Singer is back on our screens.

The bonkers ITV show is back for a third season, and Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan, and Davina McCall have returned to the panel.

The Masked Singer sees mystery celebrity contestants perform a song each week to a live audience while dressed in elaborate costumes, and we don't find out their identity until they're eliminated from the competition.

One of the characters taking part is Firework. Here's what we know about who could be behind the mask...

Firework is a contestant on season three of The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Who is Firework?

We don't yet have Firework's first clues, but watch this space...

Who else is on The Masked Singer UK?

The full list of costumes is as follows:

Chandelier

Bagpipes

Lionfish

Doughnuts

Traffic Cone

Panda

Rockhopper

Mushroom

Firework

Poodle

Snow Leopard

Robobunny

Who is hosting The Masked Singer?

Joel Dommett has once again returned to host.

Speaking about his excitement to return, he said: "It's amazing. It's really great, especially this series as having an audience has really changed everything. The energy in the studio has stepped up a notch and having full families in front of you enjoying it in the same way they enjoy it in their lounge is super important. It's made it the best series yet."

When is The Masked Singer final?

We don't yet have official on when the final is, but we'll update this article when we do.

What time is The Masked Singer on ITV?

The show is on every Saturday at 7pm.