Who is Chandelier on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

1 January 2022, 16:26

Who is The Masked Singer's Chandelier?
Who is The Masked Singer's Chandelier? Picture: ITV
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

The Masked Singer UK: all the clues and theories about which celebrity Chandelier could be...

The Masked Singer is officially back for season three, and we can't wait to see what the new cohort of mystery celebs have in store for us this year.

Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora, Davina McCall, and Jonathan Ross will once again return to the panel, and will be tasked with guessing who is behind each mask.

One of this year's costumes is Chandelier - here's what we know about who could be behind the mask...

Chandelier is a contestant on season three of The Masked Singer UK
Chandelier is a contestant on season three of The Masked Singer UK. Picture: ITV

Who is Chandelier? Clues and theories so far...

As Chandelier hasn't performed yet, we don't yet have their first clue package - but watch this space!.

Who is on The Masked Dancer panel?

Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora, and Jonathan Ross have all returned to the panel.

Speaking about her excitement, Davina said: "It’s so nice, I really feel like it's a show that we understand, we know what we are looking for, we know what we want to get and we know how we need to get it. It's really fun and we now feel bedded into part of the TV landscape and viewers yearly TV viewing."

Jonathan Ross added: "To be back here, especially now with a big audience and it’s an audience who really know what the show is, it’s really been so much fun, so much energy in the studio each night, so much fun seeing all the new singers. It’s always exciting to see what the costumes will be and see what those inside the costumes do with their characters. So, it’s really exciting, lots of fun."

Who are the other Masked Singer contestants?

  • Chandelier 
  • Bagpipes
  • Lionfish 
  • Doughnuts
  • Traffic Cone
  • Panda 
  • Rockhopper
  • Mushroom
  • Firework
  • Poodle
  • Snow Leopard
  • Robobunny 

When is The Masked Singer on ITV?

The Masked Singer airs weekly on Saturdays at 7pm.

