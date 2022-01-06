The Masked Singer fans ‘work out’ Bagpipes is a huge music legend

6 January 2022, 11:20

The Masked Singer viewers think they know who Bagpipes is
The Masked Singer viewers think they know who Bagpipes is. Picture: ITV
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

The Masked Singer viewers think they know who Bagpipes is after some major clues.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Masked Singer is back on our screens this year, and the costumes are even more elaborate.

But while judges Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Rita Ora are seemingly stumped by the mystery celebs, viewers at home think they know who Bagpipes is.

Coming all the way from Edinburgh Castle, Bagpipes’ VT had a very heavy Scottish theme.

The star ‘is no stranger to an instrument’ and played a ‘wee tune with a tumbling rock’, as well as making a reference to Bagels, ‘Annette’ and ACDC.

Bagpipes gave some huge Scottish clues on The Masked Singer
Bagpipes gave some huge Scottish clues on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

This last clue had people at home convinced the man behind the character is AC DC legend Angus Young.

One person on Twitter said: "I reckon bagpipe is Angus Young from ACDC #maskedsinger".

"I think bagpipes is Angus Young from acdc #MaskedSingerUK", someone else wrote, while a third added: "#TheMaskedSinger very confident that the bagpipes are Angus Young from AC/DC.”

And a fourth agreed: "Bagpipes. Angus Young from AC/DC".

Angus Young, 66, is an Australian musician, best known as the co-founder, lead guitarist and songwriter of the Australian rock band AC/DC.

Angus Young is the main singer in ACDC
Angus Young is the main singer in ACDC. Picture: Alamy

His dad lived in Glasgow when he was younger and Angus was also born in Scotland.

Elsewhere on the show, Gloria Hunniford became the second person to be voted off the show after singing as Snow Leopard.

The Loose Women star said that at 81 she was over the moon to sing on stage again.

She said: "Although I was a singer when I was a child, and I was going to be a singer originally but broadcasting took over and I preferred that, but I hadn't sung on a big show stage for something like 27 years.

"Because I did do a few in the day - Des O'Connor Show and Les Dawson Show and things like that - but The Masked Singer is a big show and it's only when the mask came off, and when I watched it on the Saturday night previous, I thought, 'Oh my goodness, did I actually do that?', it became a bit of a dream sequence.

"But I was pleased with myself that I did it. Because they help you enormously and they look after you very well and I couldn't have enjoyed anything more."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Tim Campbell has joined The Apprentice

Who is The Apprentice's Tim Campbell and what is his net worth?
Sir Alan Sugar's net worth revealed

What is Sir Alan Sugar's net worth 2022 and how did he make his money?
The Apprentice runs for 12 weeks on BBC One

The Apprentice episode guide: How many episodes are there and when is the final?
A full list of The Apprentice winners

The Apprentice winners: Where are they now?

Emmerdale viewers think Manpreet is still alive

Emmerdale fans convinced Manpreet is still alive after spotting clue

Trending on Heart

A woman who wanted to find out if her boyfriend had cheated has gone viral after going to extreme lengths to reveal the truth

Woman who found tampon in boyfriend's room traces serial number to find out if he's cheated

Lifestyle

A woman has shared how you can clean your Pandora bracelet

Woman shares simple cleaning hack to make Pandora bracelet look good as new

Lifestyle

You could claim £125 if you are or have been working from home during the pandemic

People still working from home can claim £125 cash back

Lifestyle

A man was kicked off a train for shouting at a child

Man kicked off quiet train after demanding 7-year-old child moves from his ‘reserved’ seat

Lifestyle

Dermot O'Leary suffered a wardrobe malfunction

This Morning viewers spot Dermot O’Leary’s awkward wardrobe blunder

This Morning

Could Doughnuts be a famous footballer?

The Masked Singer fans 'unmistakably' suss out Doughnuts after recognising distinctive voice
You could join the Love Island 2022 line up

How to apply for Love Island 2022

Love Island 2021

Stacey Solomon will be heading back to work soon following three months of maternity leave

Stacey Solomon 'so sad' to return to work following three month maternity leave

Celebrities

A bride has hit out at her friends and family

Bride furious after guests refuse to donate £1,100 each to pay for wedding

Lifestyle

The 'worst places' to live in England have been revealed

The top 10 'worst places' to live in England 2022 have been revealed

Lifestyle

The Radfords have discussed the possibility of having another baby

Britain's biggest family could get even bigger as Radfords consider baby number 23

Lifestyle

The Tourist ending has left some people confused

The Tourist ending explained: What happened to Jamie Dornan's character?
The Cabins is filmed in the UK

Where is ITV's The Cabins 2022 filmed?

Mark Charnock plays Marlon in Emmerdale

Inside Mark Charnock’s life away from Emmerdale

Masked Singer viewers think they know who Traffic Cone is

Masked Singer viewers ‘work out’ Traffic Cone identity after noticing surprise song clue