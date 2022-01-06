The Masked Singer fans ‘work out’ Bagpipes is a huge music legend

The Masked Singer viewers think they know who Bagpipes is. Picture: ITV

By Heart reporter

The Masked Singer viewers think they know who Bagpipes is after some major clues.

The Masked Singer is back on our screens this year, and the costumes are even more elaborate.

But while judges Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Rita Ora are seemingly stumped by the mystery celebs, viewers at home think they know who Bagpipes is.

Coming all the way from Edinburgh Castle, Bagpipes’ VT had a very heavy Scottish theme.

The star ‘is no stranger to an instrument’ and played a ‘wee tune with a tumbling rock’, as well as making a reference to Bagels, ‘Annette’ and ACDC.

Bagpipes gave some huge Scottish clues on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

This last clue had people at home convinced the man behind the character is AC DC legend Angus Young.

One person on Twitter said: "I reckon bagpipe is Angus Young from ACDC #maskedsinger".

"I think bagpipes is Angus Young from acdc #MaskedSingerUK", someone else wrote, while a third added: "#TheMaskedSinger very confident that the bagpipes are Angus Young from AC/DC.”

And a fourth agreed: "Bagpipes. Angus Young from AC/DC".

Angus Young, 66, is an Australian musician, best known as the co-founder, lead guitarist and songwriter of the Australian rock band AC/DC.

Angus Young is the main singer in ACDC. Picture: Alamy

His dad lived in Glasgow when he was younger and Angus was also born in Scotland.

Elsewhere on the show, Gloria Hunniford became the second person to be voted off the show after singing as Snow Leopard.

The Loose Women star said that at 81 she was over the moon to sing on stage again.

She said: "Although I was a singer when I was a child, and I was going to be a singer originally but broadcasting took over and I preferred that, but I hadn't sung on a big show stage for something like 27 years.

"Because I did do a few in the day - Des O'Connor Show and Les Dawson Show and things like that - but The Masked Singer is a big show and it's only when the mask came off, and when I watched it on the Saturday night previous, I thought, 'Oh my goodness, did I actually do that?', it became a bit of a dream sequence.

"But I was pleased with myself that I did it. Because they help you enormously and they look after you very well and I couldn't have enjoyed anything more."