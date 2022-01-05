The Masked Singer fans 'unmistakably' suss out Doughnuts after recognising distinctive voice
5 January 2022, 14:01
Doughnuts' identity may have been rumbled - after many Masked Singer viewers seemingly recognised the voice of a famous footballer...
Listen to this article
People across the country are currently donning their detective hats and playing the best guessing game on TV, because The Masked Singer UK has returned.
The ITV shows sees mystery celebs dress up in bonkers costumes and perform a song - but we don't find out who they are until they're eliminated.
This year, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross have all returned to the panel, and they're tasked with guessing who each contestant is.
One of this year's cohort is Doughnuts, who performed Eye of the Tiger on episode one.
- Masked Singer viewers ‘work out’ Traffic Cone identity after noticing surprise song clue
- How much do the Masked Singer UK celebrity contestants get paid?
- Masked Singer fans convinced they’ve exposed Poodle’s identity after spotting 'fake accent'
In their VT, Doughnuts said they were ‘extra speedy’, have ‘never been the lazy sort’ and that they ‘run ice rings around the competition'.
Many viewers think they have 'unmistakably' sussed out his identity, after they seemingly recognised the distinctive voice of footballer Michael Owen.
One viewer tweeted: "Doughnut is Michael Owen… I’ll eat my hat if it isn’t."
Another added: "‘Doughnuts’ voice was unmistakably Michael Owen".
A third wrote: "Yeah that is 100% Michael Owen not doing a very good job at covering his voice as Donuts."
Another said: "Michael Owen is doughnut. FACT."
The Masked Singer continues this Saturday at 7pm on ITV