Masked Singer viewers ‘work out’ Traffic Cone identity after noticing surprise song clue

5 January 2022, 07:17

Masked Singer viewers think they know who Traffic Cone is
Masked Singer viewers think they know who Traffic Cone is. Picture: ITV
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Fans of The Masked Singer think Traffic Cone is bluffing us with their choice of song...

The Masked Singer is back with a bang, with two mystery celebrities already revealed as Heather Small and Gloria Hunniford.

And viewers at home think they’ve rumbled another star after noticing something about Traffic Cone on Sunday.

Fans saw the cone take to the stage with their rendition of Rick's Never Gonna Give You Up.

Judges Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan and Jonathan Ross had some good guesses, predicting the likes of Peter Andre or Chris Kamara could be behind the mask.

But many people think the real life Rick Astley is behind the mask after spotting his voice sounds very similar.

One person said on Twitter: "That proper sounds like Rick throwing his voice #TheMaskedSinger."

Another wrote: "Traffic cone is Rick Astley I reckon. Sounds just like Rick Astley trying to disguise his voice #TheMaskedSinger".

While a third added: "After Heather Small’s epic voice disguise I’m thinking that Traffic Cone might actually be Rick Astley #MaskedSingerUK #TheMaskedSinger."

Last year, A-ha's lead singer took on Take On Me last year, with a fourth viewer writing: "I think that’s Rick Astley pulling a Morten Harket #trafficcone #TheMaskedSinger"

And a fifth commenting: "That actually does sound like Rick Astley! He doing a Morten Harket??? #TheMaskedSinger."

Meanwhile, some of the clues given by Traffic Cone include the shape of the outfit being ‘something close to their heart’, and the mystery star having a ‘sporting’ chance of keeping us guessing.

They are also a troublemaker, and ‘made their money taking their top off’.

This comes after Masked Singer viewers guessed that Poodle could be Take That’s very own Gary Barlow.

While the dog seemingly has an American accent, many people at home are convinced the Cheshire-born singer could be putting on a fake accent.

“Poodle sounds like Gary Barlow. #TheMaskedSingerUK,” said one person on Twitter.

Another wrote: “Poodle is defo Gary Barlow putting an accent on #TheMaskedSingerUK.”

