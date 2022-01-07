Who has been revealed so far on The Masked Singer UK?

Who has been unmasked so far?
Who has been unmasked so far? Picture: ITV
The Masked Singer 2022 celebrities: find out who has been unmasked on the show so far...

The Masked Singer UK is in full swing, meaning we're firmly back in detective mode and playing the best guessing game on TV.

The ITV show sees a bunch of mystery celebs don bonkers costumes and perform a song to a live audience and panel featuring Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan, and Jonathan Ross.

We don't find out who each celeb is until they're eliminated, and the panel and viewing public are tasked with guessing who is behind the mask...

The new series kicked off last Saturday, with Chandelier, Firework, Lionfish, Robobunny, Doughnuts, and Mushroom all competing to impress the audience and panel.

On Sunday, Bagpipes, Rockhopper, Poodle, Panda, Snow Leopard, and Traffic Cone took their turns to perform.

As usual, one celeb was unmasked at the end of each episode. Here's who has been revealed so far...

Chandelier

In episode one, it was Chandelier who got the chop.

After a dramatic reveal, it turned out it was Heather Small, lead singer of the 90s band M People.

Speaking after her unmasking, Heather said that she decided to take part after hearing how fun it was from past contestants Gabrielle and Joss Stone.

Snow Leopard

Snow Leopard was eliminated in episode two, and it turned out it was Gloria Hunniford!

At 81, broadcaster Gloria is the show's oldest contestant ever, and she said she was "happy" to be the second contestant eliminated "at my stage in life".

Who is left on The Masked Singer?

The following contestants will continue to battle it out on the ITV show...

