Masked Singer fans 'work out' Robobunny after recognising voice

10 January 2022, 10:43 | Updated: 10 January 2022, 11:19

Who is Robobunny? Fans think they might have rumbled the character's identity after spotting a ranch clue...

The Masked Singer is in full swing, meaning we're firmly in detective mode trying to work out who is behind each mask.

Over the weekend, Lionfish was revealed to be singer Will Young, and we're now clamouring to know which stars are remaining in the competition.

One character who's really had us stumped is Robobunny, who stunned the judging panel with their impressive vocals on Saturday night.

They sang in a variety of different octaves while performing Shallow from hit film A Star is Born, likely to throw us all off the scent when guessing who they are.

After their performance, however, some viewers have claimed they've 'worked out' who it is - after recognising his voice.

Could Robobunny be a famous boyband star?
Could Robobunny be a famous boyband star? Picture: ITV

Many fans have claimed it's Mark Feehily from Westlife, with one writing: "Robobunny is definitely Mark Feehily from Westlife for sure and I hope he wins it."

Another added: "It is @MarkusFeehily as Robobunny. The moonwalking reference has to refer to their album, Gravity." 

Many fans think Robobunny is Mark Feehily
Many fans think Robobunny is Mark Feehily. Picture: Alamy

A third wrote: "The whole voice changing does throw you and it's a clever thing to do, would like to see Robobunny win it."

A fourth said: "The only one I think I’m 100 per cent with is Robobunny who I think is Mark from Westlife! #TheMaskedSinger".

The Masked Singer UK continues this Saturday at 7pm.

