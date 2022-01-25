Coronation Street fans in hysterics over the reason for Sally Webster's shock arrest

Why was Sally arrested in Coronation Street and what did she do? Here's what we know...

Coronation Street's Tim Metcalfe was left very confused on Monday when he saw Sally Webster being taken away by the police right before his heart surgery.

But he soon learned that he wasn’t hallucinating, as his partner - played by Sally Dynevor - really was arrested in his hospital room.

So, what did Sally do wrong and why was she arrested? Here’s what happened…

Sally Webster was arrested in Corrie. Picture: ITV

Why was Sally arrested in Coronation Street?

Sally was arrested for public urination after being caught short in front of a camera.

In a bid to get away from the police, she then kicked a hole in a glass vending machine door trying to avoid arrest.

The incident ended up on the front page of the morning's Gazette, with a photo of Sally squatting to go to the toilet with the headline: "New Year's Wee."

After Tim spotted the story, Elaine told him: “She didn’t want to leave hospital while you were in surgery so she put up a fight.

“There was a scuffle, and she kicked the vending machine. That’s criminal damage so they arrested her and took her to the police station.”

After the hilarious confession, one person wrote on Twitter: "Sally got arrested for having a wee I'm screaming What next? #Corrie."

"All that build up for Sally going for a wee! #Corrie #CoronationStreet,” said another.

A third wrote: "Sally gettting arrested for having a wee in the gardens is the funniest thing to happen in #Corrie in 2022 so far."

Tim was horrified his partner was arrested in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

While a fourth joked: "So Sally had a naughty pee #Corrie haven't we all been there???"

Elsewhere in the episode, Sally was reunited with Tim after his surgery and he asked what happened.

Sally replied that someone must have taken a photo of her on their phone and leaked it to the press, but she was eventually let off with a caution.

But the pair soon made up and Tim apologised to Sally for not telling her about his health problems, before adding her that he loves her.