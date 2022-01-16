How old is Dancing on Ice star Sally Dynevor and who is she married to?

16 January 2022, 15:00

Sally Dynevor has joined the Dancing On Ice line up
Sally Dynevor has joined the Dancing On Ice line up. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Who does Sally Dynevor play in Coronation Street and how many children does she have?

Dancing on Ice is back with a bang this year, and one of the brave celebrities who has joined the line up is Coronation Street’s very own Sally Dynevor.

The actress has been on our screens for years as Sally Webster and is now taking on a brand new challenge.

Opening up about her decision to sign up, Sally recently said: "My younger daughter Hattie used to go, and I'd get a coffee and watch her from the side.

Sally Dynevor is starring on Dancing on Ice
Sally Dynevor is starring on Dancing on Ice. Picture: Instagram

"But I'd never go on the ice. I was first asked about Dancing On Ice three years ago, but it's taken me this long to pluck up the courage to do it."

So, who is Sally and what do we know about her family life?

How old is Sally Dynevor?

Sally was born on May 30, 1963, making her 58-years-old.

The star was born in Middleton, Greater Manchester and trained at Oldham Repertory Theatre and then the Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts.

In 1985, she made her TV debut appearing in an episode of the television series Juliet Bravo, playing Wendy Cunningham.

How long has Sally Dynevor been on Coronation Street?

Corrie fans will know Sally for starring as Sally Webster since January 1986.

As a favourite with viewers, Sally has been on the soap ever since and was nominated for Best TV soap Personality at the 2011 Television and Radio Industries Club Awards (TRIC Awards).[6]

She has also won plenty more awards over the years, including Best Storyline at the 2011 British Soap Awards, Best Comedy Performance in 2015 and Best On-Screen Partnership in 2016.

Last year, Sally was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2021 New Year Honours for services to drama.

Sally Dynevor and her family
Sally Dynevor and her family. Picture: Instagram

Who is Sally Dynevor’s husband?

Sally is married to Tim Dynevor, after the pair tied the knot in Trafford, Greater Manchester in 1995.

Tim is a scriptwriter and was nominated for a BAFTA for his work on Emmerdale in 2008.

His father is former Coronation Street director Gerard Dynevor.

Sally and Tim share three children together.

The eldest is 25-year-old Phoebe, who is famous for starring in the Netflix show Bridgerton as Daphne.

Sally is also mum to son Sam, who graduated university at the end of 2019, while their youngest daughter Harriet, 18, has over 11k followers on Instagram.

