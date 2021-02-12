See Jessika Power's transformation since appearing on Married at First Sight Australia

Jessika Power appeared on Married at First Sight Australia season six. Picture: Channel Nine/E4/Instagram

Married at First Sight Australia's Jessika Power looks totally different two years after the show.

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

Any Married at First Sight Australia fans will know that Jessika Power didn’t exactly have an easy time on the show.

After being paired up with Mick Gould, Jess hit the headlines when she embarked on an affair with fellow cast member Dan Webb.

The pair started dating behind their partners’ backs, before eventually continuing in the process as a brand new couple.

But since the cameras stopped rolling more than two years ago, a lot has changed.

Jessika Power and Mick Gould were matched on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

Firstly, surprise, surprise Jessika and Dan are no long together and actually broke up on live TV just days after the MAFS reunion.

Secondly, Jessika has got a whole new look.

Shortly after leaving the show, the reality TV star ditched her signature long extensions for a shorter blunt bob.

Jessika has also previously admitted to undergoing more than $60,000 (£33,500) worth of cosmetic procedures since MAFS.

According to The Sun, these include new veneers, cheek and lip fillers, Botox and a brow lift.

“I can't stop and think I'm addicted,” she told the publication, adding: “I haven't changed how I look because of the public response and trolling, but it has made me more self-conscious.”

Meanwhile, back on the show, Jessika recently admitted she was heartbroken when her romance with Dan broke down.

Breaking down in tears during the Grand Reunion which aired in Australia in January, Jessika said: “It was hard to watch Dan and my final vows.

“Thinking that I was with somebody that loved me. Thinking that I was with somebody that actually wanted a life with me.

“I moved my entire life to the Gold Coast for this man. And, only to find out that it wasn't really what he wanted. I did love Dan.”

When the experts then asked if Dan broke her heart, she said: “I would say we both probably did hurt each - one another, but yeah, it did. That is hard to watch.

“Because I don't think he really thought I was as serious as I was. He just wasn't the guy for me. It's hurtful because we hurt people to get that.”

