Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where is Mick Gould now?

What happened to Mick Gould after Married at First Sight Australia and has he got a girlfriend?

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia has only been on our screens for a few weeks and we’re already hooked.

And nothing has captured our attention more than the Dan Webb/Jessika Power ‘affair’ that began half way through the show.

Unfortunately, one man who was on the receiving end of Dan and Jessika’s secrets was Mick Gould.

But what happened to Mick after the show and where is he now?

Where is Mick Gould from Married at First Sight Australia now?

The drama well and truly started for Mick when Dan Webb, 36, joined the show half way through the experiment with his partner Tamara Joy, 29.

But Mick’s partner Jessika instantly took a liking to Dan and the pair started dating behind their partner’s backs.

Despite this, Jessika then kept voting to stay with Mick, which meant he had to carry on against his will.

But the affair was finally exposed at one particularly fiery commitment ceremony.

It’s safe to say Mick was not happy after the revelation, as he cried on screen: "I've been forced to stay here by myself for nothing.

“Now this all makes sense, you made me stay here, you dragged me here by myself and made me look like an idiot and go mental, so you could play footsies and flirt with him. You are the most selfish Brat EVER. You spoilt brat! You selfish b****. Unbelievable.”

And it looks like Mick doesn’t think about his time on MAFS fondly as he recently revealed he had refused to appear at the reunion.

In a post on Instagram Stories in December, the 34-year-old farmer said: “When they asked me to go on this MAFS reunion BS - I believe in f*** off at first sight.”

Does Mick Gould have a girlfriend?

Mick is now with The Bachelor's Kayla Gray, 26, and the pair have been living together in Queensland.

The couple met at an event back in March 2019 and five months later, Kayla relocated to Mick’s farm in Gympie, Queensland.

Mick previously said: “Kayla is perfect for me. I have struck gold. She is everything I asked for when I signed up for MAFS – even more.”

Kayla added: “He’s pretty much everything I was looking for when I went on The Bachelor.

“He’s tall, dark and handsome and funny, and he’s a bit of an idiot, which I love!”

Mick still works as a farmer and often shares photos with animals on his Instagram.

