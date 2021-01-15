Michael Brunelli and Martha Kalifatidis are still together two years after Married at First Sight Australia

Michael and Martha from Married at First Sight Australia are still together now. Picture: Instagram

Married at First Sight has got us completely hooked, with the likes of Sam Ball and Dan Webb causing some serious drama.

But while many of the couples went their separate ways after just a few weeks, Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli are still together now.

The pair met on the social experiment back in late 2018, and despite a few hiccups they made it all the way to the end.

Last year, the couple even moved to Sydney together and they are now living together in an apartment in Bondi Beach.

And last week, Michael spoke candidly about how the couple struggled at the beginning of their relationship.

During a Q&A session on Instagram, the 29-year-old said: “When the show first came out and our relationship was public, it was a lot for us to handle.

“Fake articles, rumours and bulls**t DMs were hard to deal with and probably caused a few arguments in the early days.”

Personal trainer Michael added: “But we would always talk them through and move on. Now we're at a point where we give zero f**ks about what’s written.”

During the social media Q&A, Michael also revealed the reason he decided to sign up for Nine's social experiment was because he ‘wanted something more’ from dating.

He said: “I had been single for four years. I was sick of using dating apps. I wanted something more.

“I was also growing stale in my teaching career. So I applied for MAFS and I applied for a teaching job in Dubai.

“I said to myself whichever one I get first, I'll do it. Two years later, here we are.”

Now, Michael and Martha are social media influencers and have a combined following of more than 500k.

They also sparked speculation they could be expecting when Martha shared a video of Michael sat behind her patting her stomach.

Martha later explained that she and Michael are not going to be parents any time soon, as she added: "Alright so just wanted to say we are not waiting for a baby guys, we were just waiting for lunch.

“Just lunch guys so everyone chill on the DMs."

