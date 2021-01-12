Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where is Martha Kalifatidis now?

Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli are still together after Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Instagram

What happened to Martha Kalifatidis after Married at First Sight Australia, and where is she now?

** Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia has well and truly taken over our lives again.

But while we are loving the drama between the new contestants, it’s not often that the couples actually work out.

Well, Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli have seemingly broken the trend as they are STILL together.

So, what happened to Martha after MAFS and where is she now?

Where is Martha Kalifatidis now?

Despite going through some rough patches with her match Michael, make up artist Martha decided to stay with him during her final vows.

The 31-year-old has now started a new life with her boyfriend and the pair are still going strong.

Martha has since admitted she and Michael split for a short while, but this went under the radar.

During an appearance on The Kyle and Jackie O Show back in September, Martha was asked by host Kyle Sandilands if she and Michael had ever broken up before.

She replied: “For like a few hours,” before explaining that they didn't even spend any time apart during the split because they were still stuck in the same house together.

Earlier this year, the couple moved in together in Bondi in Sydney and it appears they are now stronger than ever.

Martha now has over 350k followers on Instagram and spends her time advertising products to her fans.

She also recently sparked speculation she could be looking to expand their family some time in the future.

A video shared by Martha saw Michael perched behind her patting her stomach.

Martha later explained that she and Michael are not expecting, as she said: "Alright so just wanted to say we are not waiting for a baby guys, we were just waiting for lunch.

"Just lunch guys so everyone chill on the DMs."

This comes after the reality star previously said she hopes to be a mum at some point in the future, telling TV WEEK: "I can definitely imagine my future with Michael.

"Our foundations are similar and we have strong family values.

"I do want to have children one day – I don't think I'm ready now, though. [But] I could imagine having a family with him. Yes, definitely."

