Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where is Ning Surasiang now?

Ning appeared on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Instagram

What happened to Ning after Married at First Sight Australia and where is she now?

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

Married at First Sight season six has already got us hooked.

We didn’t think it was possible for there to be even MORE drama than the last series, but 2019’s contestants have definitely managed it.

And one woman who took part in the bizarre social experiment was Ning Surasiang, who was matched with Mark Scrivens.

But what happened to Ning Surasiang after Married at First Sight, and where is she now?

Where is Ning Surasiang from Married at First Sight Australia now?

Ning, 33, didn’t exactly have an easy ride during her time on MAFS after Mark brutally dumped her during the final ceremony.

Read More: Married at First Sight's Elizabeth Sobinoff found love when she appeared on the show again

After Ning admitted she was willing to give their romance a shot in the outside world, Mark, 42, said he wanted to go their separate ways.

“Ning, I came on here to find love, but I haven't found it with you,” he told her.

“Even though my feelings for you are strong, I don't see these feelings being strong enough to survive for you after this experiment ends.

“And they aren't strong enough to ask you to move your entire life and three children to a new city, just for me. In you I have found an awesome person, that I respect, admire, adore…”

Ning then shouted: “Just stop, this is bulls***. You know, you had the choice to leave last week? So I just don't get why we're here?,” before storming off.

After the dust had settled, Ning said she spoke to Mark to try and work out why he did what he did.

She told 9Honey: “After I arrived home, I messaged Mark because I was so confused by what had happened.

“It was really hard for me to get my head around the situation, I analysed everything we went through together and what we talked about on and off camera.”

Mark also confirmed that he and Ning sorted things out after the show and have maintained a friendship through regular text messages.

Following her time on MAFS, Ning released her own cookbook named after her funny one-liner: “I’m just here for the food.”

She is also a social media influencer and often advertises products to her 160k Instagram followers.

Who is Ning’s boyfriend?

Ning is currently dating boyfriend Kane Micallef and the pair have been together since August 2020.

She often shares adorable family photos of the pair and her three children.

Now Read: Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where are all the couples now?