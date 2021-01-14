Married at First Sight's Elizabeth Sobinoff found love when she appeared on the show again

After breaking up with Sam Ball, Lizzie went on to appear on Married at First Sight Australia again the following year.

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six and seven spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia is giving us so much drama on E4 at the moment, it’s hard to keep up.

And one woman who has found herself in the centre of it, is Elizabeth Sobinoff.

She was partnered with Sam Ball at the start of the show, but the pair didn’t exactly hit it off and they didn’t make it to the end of the experiment.

But despite failing to find love with Sam, Lizzie actually went on to appear on the show again in 2020, and this time she did find a lasting partner.

She was matched with Seb Guilhaus, with the pair making it all the way to the end of the experiment and deciding to stay together during the final vows ceremony.

After filming, they went from strength to strength and announced plans to move to Sydney together.

While Elizabeth was in Sydney for work, Seb was based in South Australia at the time, but their plans were put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They continued their romance long distance and in December the couple were spotted holding hands at the Married At First Sight's all-stars reunion in Sydney.

Unfortunately, after a year of dating, Lizzie and Seb announced their split in January 2021.

In a joint statement, the pair said: “We have mutually decided to end our relationship as boyfriend and girlfriend.

“We want to thank everyone for the endless support we have received on our platforms. Please be kind and respectful.

“We are aware you have followed parts of our journey, but please remember we are real people, and we are both navigating our way through this time to the best of our abilities.”

The couple added: “It is still fresh for us both, we just know there has been some curiosity as we have shared parts of our relationship online and we met on national television.

“We are both respectful of each other and are still involved in each other's lives. We both have cherished each other and have grown together. We would like to send love and well wishes to all.”

