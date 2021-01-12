Married at First Sight Australia season 6: What happened with Jessika Power and Dan Webb?

Jessika Power and Dan Webb got together during Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

Are Married at First Sight’s Jessika and Dan still together? And what happened after the show?

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia is back with a bang this winter and E4 is airing the sixth season of the outrageous reality show.

If you’re tuning in every evening, you will have already met Jessika Power who was paired with Mick Gould.

Dan Webb joined the show late with his partner Tamara Joy, but this didn’t last long when he and Jessika started to have an ‘affair’.

But what happened to Jessika and Dan? And where are they now?

What happened with Jessika Power and Dan Webb on Married at First Sight Australia?

Jessika and Dan became the villains of MAFS season six when they embarked on an affair behind their respective partners' backs.

Read More: Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where is Bronson Norrish now?

They then revealed their plan to dump Mick and Tamara, and re-join the show as a new couple.

In an explosive commitment ceremony, Jessika admitted to the group: “I came into this experiment wanting to find someone I could build a life with, someone who makes me happy and someone who makes me feel confident.

“I’ve found that, but it's not with Mick, it’s with Dan.”

Jessika and Dan got together on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

Dan then said: “Me and Tam were in a place where the friendship was there... Jess spoke to me at the dinner party a couple of times.

“I was fighting it. I didn’t want to speak to her because I was attracted to her from day one. We caught up on Monday this week and had a drink together.

“We just talked. We didn’t have sex or anything like that, but we did kiss.”

The Married at First Sight experts – John, Trisha Stratford and Mel Schilling – then allowed the pair to re-enter the experiment as a new couple.

Are Married at First Sight’s Jessika and Dan still together?

Unsurprisingly, things didn’t last long, and Jessika and Dan memorably broke up during a live episode of Talking Married, which aired immediately after the MAFS finale.

Here, Jessika was accused of flirting with their fellow MAFS co-star Nic Jovanovic.

Things then got very frosty between the pair and they began a war of words over social media.

Where are Married at First Sight Australia’s Dan and Jessika now?

Jessika went on to date boyfriend James Brown for four months, as well as fellow MAFS star Nick Furphy and professional boxer Kyron Dryden.

By the looks of her Instagram page, she now seems to be single.

Former rugby player Dan now has a new girlfriend as he is rumoured to be dating model, Amira Marotous, 24.

The 36-year-old recently shared snaps of the pair on a romantic getaway in Queensland.

Now Read: Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where is Martha Kalifatidis now?