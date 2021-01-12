Married at First Sight Australia season 6: What happened to Dan Webb and Tamara Joy?

Are Dan and Tamara from Married at First Sight Australia still together? And where are they now?

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season 6 spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia is definitely bringing the distraction we need this January.

And one pair who caused more than their fair share of drama was newcomers Dan Webb and Tamara Joy.

It’s fair to say their time in the experiment didn’t exactly go smoothly, but where are the couple now? And what happened after the cameras stopped rolling?

Are Married at First Sight Australia’s Dan and Tamara still together?

That’s a definite no… These two didn’t even make it to the end of the show after Dan had an ‘affair’ with MAFS co-star Jessika Power.

Jessika was paired with Mick Gould from the beginning, but during the experiment, she went out on dates with Dan behind their respective spouses backs.

In a very dramatic commitment ceremony, the truth came out and Dan admitted he had been cheating on his ‘wife’ Tamara.

Dan eventually completed the season with Jessika and they continued their relationship outside of the show, before breaking up on national TV during a show called Talking Married.

Tamara has gone on to say she was never attracted to Dan, but she was upset about the betrayal because she considered him a good friend.

She told her followers on Instagram: “'Did I like Dan in a romantic way? No, I did not to clear that up.”

Where are Married at First Sight Australia’s Dan Webb and Tamara Joy now?

Former rugby player Dan now appears to have a new girlfriend and is rumoured to be dating model, Amira Marotous, 24.

The 36-year-old recently shared snaps of the pair on a romantic getaway in Queensland.

This comes after he admitted he has a few regrets about his time on the show, including a heated argument with ex Jessika on Talking Married.

As for Tamara, she is now an Instagram influencer and has over 160k followers.

The reality star lives in Queensland and her social media pages are full of bikini snaps and photos advertising products to her fans.

She doesn’t appear to have a boyfriend, but did briefly date Love Island UK star Ashley Ienco back in 2019.

