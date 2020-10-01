Married at First Sight Australia season 4: Where are all the couples now?
1 October 2020, 09:08
Which Married at First Sight Australia season four couples are still together and where are they now? Find out everything...
**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season four spoilers below**
Married at First Sight Australia has taken the UK by storm, with both season four and season five airing on E4 this summer.
But as fans wait patiently for the next season to make its way onto British screens, let's take a look at where the likes of Michelle Marsh, Sean Holland and Cheryl Maitland are now...
Michelle Marsh and Jesse Konstantinoff
Cleaner Michelle, 31, and retailer Jesse, 31, parted ways before the experiment finished.
While they decided not to get married, the pair are seemingly friends and have previously posted photos of each other on social media.
Michelle went on to date season two’s Jono Pitman after they bonded at a MAFS reunion party.
However, this soon ended and she got together with firefighter Adam Medwick for a while, but she seems to be single again at the moment.
Result of Iso, Bordem and a need for excitement 🧡🧡🧡 Your salon is the most fun I’ve had in months @avanihair and for @joanne.mcconville’s coin toss idea . CANT MAKE A DECISION T O S S THE C O I N . #hairchange #temporary #rosegold #shinebright #avanihair #newhair #tossthecoin #iso #fun #friends #laughs
Sharon Marsh and Nick Furphy
Business owner - and Michelle’s twin sister - Sharon embarked on a relationship with carpenter Nick.
And while her sister didn’t find love, Sharon seemingly fell for her partner and they decided to stay together at the end of the series.
Unfortunately, this didn’t last long and the pair went their separate ways.
Sharon has now got a new boyfriend called Julian.
Sean Holland and Susan Rowlings
The MAFS experts put 35-year-old farmer Sean with truck driver Susan Rowlings, 37.
Despite a good start, the pair also decided not to get married, but have remained friends.
Susan is now a mum and shares a son, Ashton with her ex boyfriend.
Meanwhile, Sean proposed to girlfriend Roslyn Buerckner in November 2018 and they got married last year.
🌹HAPPY ANNIVERSARY🌹 Theres not enoughs words to desribe how amazing our family is and to have such a wonderful partner . The amount of goals and dreams that have already been achieved. Cant wait for our next big adventures. Exciting times ahead. A true relationship is having someone who accepts your past, supports your present, loves you and encourages your future! “Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, and others make it happen. ”Learn from the past, set vivid, detailed goals for the future, and live in the only moment of time over which you have any control: now. If you love life, don’t waste time, for time is what life is made up of.” “Goals are dreams with deadlines.” #love #goals #dreams #engaged #soontobewife #spontaneous #horses #beach #smashingourgoals #happy
Michael Tomic and Scarlett Cooper
Aspiring author Scarlett, 30, was paired with stripper Michael, 30, who decided to keep his job from his future wife.
After Michael’s lies, the couple split before the end of the show.
But the drama didn’t end there, as Scarlett then revealed she had been receiving messages from fellow MAFS star Jonathan Troughton who was paired with Cheryl Maitland.
Nowadays, Scarlett works as an actress, while Michael has decided to stay completely out of the spotlight.
Jonathan Troughton and Cheryl Maitland
30-year-old entrepreneur Jonathan, 30, married hair salon assistant Cheryl, 25, but the pair decided to break up before the final decision.
Cheryl was left fuming when she found out about the texting scandal between Scarlett and Jonathan.
She was then paired with Andrew...
Cheryl Maitland and Andrew Jones
After a second chance at love, unfortunately Cheryl wasn’t a match with Andrew either and they split before the final decision.
Andrew has since said he suffers from PTSD following the experience and has disappeared out of the spotlight.
Meanwhile, Cheryl has a new plumber boyfriend called Dean Gibbs.
Lauren Bran and Andrew Jones
Lauren, 33, and firefighter Andrew, 38 were one of the most talked about couples of season four.
In a very dramatic MAFS moment, Lauren famously ran away from her wedding to Andrew.
Days after she jilted him, the couple reunited with Lauren explaining: “It’s been very stressful… I wasn’t myself on the day and I was a lot more out of sorts than I normally would be.”
She added that she felt vulnerable and was afraid of getting hurt.
Unfortunately, Andrew’s second chance at love with Cheryl didn’t turn out much better.
Nadia Stamp and Anthony Manton
Nadia, 36, who was a flight attendant, married racing broadcaster Anthony, 33.
After hitting it off during their time on MAFS, they made the decision to stay together and get married for real.
But the love story came to an abrupt end when Nadia revealed that Anthony dumped her as soon as the show was over.
Nadia now owns her own nail art company, and is seemingly single. It’s unclear what Anthony is up to.
Simon McQuillan and Alene Khatcherian
Nurse Alene got together with business owner Simon in 2017 and they decided to stay together at the end of the show.
But in typical MAFS style, they broke up swiftly after the cameras stopped.
Fans were convinced they had got back together, but this isn’t true.
It’s unclear whether either are dating anyone new, with their social media accounts seemingly showing they’re single.
Andrew Hills and Vanessa Belvedere
Student Vanessa, 31, was paired with Andy, 30, and things started off well with the couple staying together all the way to the end of the experiment.
However, Vanessa dumped Andy in an emotional break up before the final ceremony.
She then went on to share photos with her new boyfriend on her social media.
Andrew is seemingly still single by the looks of his Instagram.
John Robertson and Deborah Brosnan
I had a fantastic time with Melissa on married at first sight . We really loved spending time together and getting to know each other .and had an instant connection . We lived together so easily and it reminded us both how wonderful it is to be with a partner. We thought there would be some issues when we got into the real world outside but decided to give it a go and see it there was true feelings between us. It has been a very difficult decision and it makes us both very sad to say we have decided to no longer continue as a couple . We still have the utmost respect for each other but have found significant differences in our lives and expectations in relationships. We have spoken at length about how to make it work and have been spending time with each other to let our relationship unfold but both agree it doesn’t feel like it’s going anywhere . We still care deeply for each other as friends and will never forget the incredible times we have had together. @melissa_mafs #mafs #marriedatfirstsight
Ex-model Deborah, 53, was partnered with entrepreneur John, 53, but they broke up before the final decision.
The pair are still on good terms, but it’s unknown whether they are dating anyone new.
