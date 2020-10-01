Married at First Sight Australia season 4: Where are all the couples now?

The Married at First Sight Australia season four couples. Picture: Instagram

Which Married at First Sight Australia season four couples are still together and where are they now? Find out everything...

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season four spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia has taken the UK by storm, with both season four and season five airing on E4 this summer.

But as fans wait patiently for the next season to make its way onto British screens, let's take a look at where the likes of Michelle Marsh, Sean Holland and Cheryl Maitland are now...

Michelle Marsh and Jesse Konstantinoff

Cleaner Michelle, 31, and retailer Jesse, 31, parted ways before the experiment finished.

While they decided not to get married, the pair are seemingly friends and have previously posted photos of each other on social media.

Michelle went on to date season two’s Jono Pitman after they bonded at a MAFS reunion party.

However, this soon ended and she got together with firefighter Adam Medwick for a while, but she seems to be single again at the moment.

Sharon Marsh and Nick Furphy

Business owner - and Michelle’s twin sister - Sharon embarked on a relationship with carpenter Nick.

And while her sister didn’t find love, Sharon seemingly fell for her partner and they decided to stay together at the end of the series.

Unfortunately, this didn’t last long and the pair went their separate ways.

Sharon has now got a new boyfriend called Julian.

Sharon Marsh and Nick Furphy from Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

Sean Holland and Susan Rowlings

The MAFS experts put 35-year-old farmer Sean with truck driver Susan Rowlings, 37.

Despite a good start, the pair also decided not to get married, but have remained friends.

Susan is now a mum and shares a son, Ashton with her ex boyfriend.

Meanwhile, Sean proposed to girlfriend Roslyn Buerckner in November 2018 and they got married last year.

Michael Tomic and Scarlett Cooper

Aspiring author Scarlett, 30, was paired with stripper Michael, 30, who decided to keep his job from his future wife.

After Michael’s lies, the couple split before the end of the show.

But the drama didn’t end there, as Scarlett then revealed she had been receiving messages from fellow MAFS star Jonathan Troughton who was paired with Cheryl Maitland.

Nowadays, Scarlett works as an actress, while Michael has decided to stay completely out of the spotlight.

Michael Tomic and Scarlett Cooper from Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

Jonathan Troughton and Cheryl Maitland

30-year-old entrepreneur Jonathan, 30, married hair salon assistant Cheryl, 25, but the pair decided to break up before the final decision.

Cheryl was left fuming when she found out about the texting scandal between Scarlett and Jonathan.

She was then paired with Andrew...

Jonathan Troughton and Cheryl Maitland on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

Cheryl Maitland and Andrew Jones

After a second chance at love, unfortunately Cheryl wasn’t a match with Andrew either and they split before the final decision.

Andrew has since said he suffers from PTSD following the experience and has disappeared out of the spotlight.

Meanwhile, Cheryl has a new plumber boyfriend called Dean Gibbs.

Lauren Bran and Andrew Jones

Lauren, 33, and firefighter Andrew, 38 were one of the most talked about couples of season four.

In a very dramatic MAFS moment, Lauren famously ran away from her wedding to Andrew.

Days after she jilted him, the couple reunited with Lauren explaining: “It’s been very stressful… I wasn’t myself on the day and I was a lot more out of sorts than I normally would be.”

She added that she felt vulnerable and was afraid of getting hurt.

Unfortunately, Andrew’s second chance at love with Cheryl didn’t turn out much better.

Nadia Stamp and Anthony Manton

Nadia, 36, who was a flight attendant, married racing broadcaster Anthony, 33.

After hitting it off during their time on MAFS, they made the decision to stay together and get married for real.

But the love story came to an abrupt end when Nadia revealed that Anthony dumped her as soon as the show was over.

Nadia now owns her own nail art company, and is seemingly single. It’s unclear what Anthony is up to.

Nadia Stamp and Anthony Manton from Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

Simon McQuillan and Alene Khatcherian

Nurse Alene got together with business owner Simon in 2017 and they decided to stay together at the end of the show.

But in typical MAFS style, they broke up swiftly after the cameras stopped.

Fans were convinced they had got back together, but this isn’t true.

It’s unclear whether either are dating anyone new, with their social media accounts seemingly showing they’re single.

Simon McQuillan and Alene Khatcherian from Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

Andrew Hills and Vanessa Belvedere

Student Vanessa, 31, was paired with Andy, 30, and things started off well with the couple staying together all the way to the end of the experiment.

However, Vanessa dumped Andy in an emotional break up before the final ceremony.

She then went on to share photos with her new boyfriend on her social media.

Andrew is seemingly still single by the looks of his Instagram.

John Robertson and Deborah Brosnan

Ex-model Deborah, 53, was partnered with entrepreneur John, 53, but they broke up before the final decision.

The pair are still on good terms, but it’s unknown whether they are dating anyone new.

