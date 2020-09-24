When is the next series of Married at First Sight Australia on TV?

Married at First Sight Australia season 6 could air in the UK soon. Picture: Instagram/Nine

When is Married at First Sight Australia season 6 on in the UK? And how can I watch it? Find out everything...

Married at First Sight Australia has gripped the nation this summer.

With the fourth season airing back in July, over the past few weeks viewers have been bingeing the fifth series on E4.

Originally airing back in 2018, 11 couples were matched by a team of experts before meeting for the first time on their wedding day.

But with the show coming to an end, now viewers are desperate to get their teeth into another series.

So when will MAFS Australia season six air in the UK? Here’s what we know…

Married at First Sight Australia season 6 couple Dan Webb and Tamara Joy. Picture: Nine

When is the next series of Married at First Sight Australia on TV?

Season five of Married at First Sight Australia started in August 2020, which was the 2018 season so it appears they are running in order.

Read More: Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where are all the couples now?

Fans could therefore expect to see season six in the coming months, which originally aired in 2019.

Heart.co.uk has reached out to E4 to find out when the next season will land so will update you as soon as possible.

In the meantime, fans can catch up with the UK version of the show on All4, as well as season four and five of the Australian version.

And it’s more good news, because a new season of MAFS UK is set to land on our screens on October 6.

This will see a brand new bunch of hopefuls paired by a team of experts including Celebs Go Dating guru Paul C Brunson, matchmaker Genevieve Gresset and psychologist, Dr Angela Smith.

Channel 4 said: "This new series will follow the couples, from being matched, to getting married, going on honeymoon and beginning their lives as newlyweds just as lockdown hit, putting extra pressure on their fledgling romances.

"The refreshed format charts each couples’ efforts to make life as husband and wife work, before they make a crucial decision - whether to part ways or remain in wedded bliss."

Now Read: Married at First Sight Australia season 5 reunion: Everything that happened at the finale