When does Married at First Sight UK 2020 start?

When is the next series of Married at First Sight UK and how can I watch it? Find out below...

UK viewers have been hooked on Married at First Sight Australia over the past few weeks, which has been airing on E4.

But as season five of the Aussie version comes to an end, fans of the show will be happy to know that MAFS UK will be back with a new series.

when is Married at First Sight Australia season five on TV? Here's what we know…

Channel 4 has confirmed that Married At First Sight UK will be back for series 5 this autumn.

The new season of MAFS UK is back this autumn. Picture: Channel 4

It will start at 9:30PM on Tuesday, October 6 and will run for four episodes.

MAFS sees hopeful strangers matched with their future husband or wife by a group of experts.

But the catch is, they meet for the first time on their wedding day, before being followed around by cameras for their first six weeks together.

At the end of the experiment, they have to decide whether to stay together or get divorced.

This year, Celebs Go Dating matchmaker Paul C Brunson who is known as the ‘real-life Hitch’ will be pairing the couples, as well as leading UK love guru Genevieve Gresset and psychologist, Dr Angela Smith.

Channel 4 said: "This new series will follow the couples, from being matched, to getting married, going on honeymoon and beginning their lives as newlyweds just as lockdown hit, putting extra pressure on their fledgling romances.

"The refreshed format charts each couples’ efforts to make life as husband and wife work, before they make a crucial decision - whether to part ways or remain in wedded bliss."

And there’s already a trailer of season five, which looks as though it’s going to bring all the drama you could ask for.

The clip sees couples smiling as they make champagne toasts, before showing the stress of the big day kicking in for others.

One participant says: “She might be absolutely in bits, questioning whether to go through with it or not… fingers crossed she just walks down the aisle.”

Before the show starts next month, you can watch past series of Married At First Sight online at All 4.

Some series’ of the American version and Australian version are also available to watch online.

