Who is Lady Gaga's fiancé? Micheal Polansky’s age, job, family and more revealed

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky met through Lady Gaga's mother. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Lady Gaga and now fiancé Michael Polansky announced their engagement to the world so we want to know more about him. Here’s what we know.

It’s been four years since Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky went public with their relationship after appearing at the Super Bowl in 2020.

The pair went Instagram official a few days later when Gaga posted a photo on Instagram with the caption reading “We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!”

Most recently in the first week of September 2024, Vogue published an interview where the ‘Poker Face’ singer confirmed she and Michael had got engaged earlier in the year in April.

“The missing piece in my life was having real love,” Gaga told the magazine.

So while he’s been in the picture for a while, we have so much to learn about Michael Polansky, from his age, job and family, to how he and Gaga met.

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky went Instagram official in 2020. Picture: Instagram: @ladygaga

How did Lady Gaga and her fiancé Michael Polansky meet?

Speculation surrounded Lady Gaga and Michael throughout 2019. However, it wasn’t until the end of the year going into 2020 that the pair were spotted kissing at a New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas.

In her interview with Vogue, Gaga revealed to readers that her mother was the reason the pair met in the first place.

“My mom met him and she said to me, ‘I think I just met your husband,’ and I said, ‘I’m not ready to meet my husband!’ I could never have imagined that my mom…found the most perfect person for me?” she told the magazine.

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky got engaged in 2024. Picture: Getty

How old is Michael Polansky?

Michael was born in San Francisco on October 27th, 1978 which makes him 46 years old as of 2024.

In comparison, Lady Gaga was born on March 28th, 1986. She celebrated her 38th birthday in 2024.

Who are his parents?

Michael’s father, Steven Polansky, is known for his award-winning books such as Dating Miss Universe and The Bradbury Report. He has also written for the likes of The New Yorker, The Best American Short Stories, and Harper’s.

His mother, Ellen Woods, is the President of the American Foundation for Pharmaceutical Education, a leading position in the pharmaceutical education sector.

Lady Gaga flaunted her ring at at Venice Film Festival 2024. Picture: Getty

What does Michael Polansky do for work? What’s his job?

After attending Harvard University to study mathematics and computer science, Michael made priceless connections which led him to go on and co-create the Parker Foundation with Sean Parker, the co-founder of Napster and Facebook.

In 2023, Michael stepped down as the CEO of the philanthropic organisation and now remains a special advisor to the Parker Group.

The busy man also co-founded the cancer treatment research non-profit, Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, where he’s remained as a board member.

Last but certainly not least, Michael showed his fiancé the ultimate support by joining the board for Haus Labs Cosmetics, Lady Gaga’s vegan and cruelty-free cosmetic line.

Michael Polansky's net worth sits at roughly $600 million. Picture: Getty

What is Michael Polansky’s net worth?

With all those high-profile jobs, it’ll come as no surprise that Michael’s net worth has been estimated to sit at around a whopping $600 million in 2024.

With Lady Gaga’s net worth is estimated to be $300 million, no one can accuse her man of being with her for the wrong reasons.