How to follow the Married at First Sight Australia season four cast on Instagram: full list of handles

Married at First Sight Australia - which is available to watch on All 4 - is quickly becoming our newest TV obsession.

Series four originally aired in Australia in 2017, and sees 11 couples matched up by a team of dating experts and psychologists, before meeting for the first time on their wedding day.

While the couples do not take part in a legally binding marriage on that day, they embark on a honeymoon and live together before deciding whether to get married for real at the end of the series.

Here’s how to follow the Married at First Sight cast on Instagram



Sean Hollands Instagram name

Farmer Sean, 35, was paired with mining truck driver Susan Rowlings, 37.

The pair decided not to get married at the end of the process, and Sean is now married to a woman named Roslyn Buerckner.

You can follow him on Instagram @seanhollandsmafs



Cheryl Maitland Instagram name

Cheryl, 25, was paired with Entrepreneur Jonathan, 30, but the couple decided to split before the end of the series.

She is now in a relationship with a plumber called Dean Gibbs, and often posts loved-up photos of the two of them together.

You can follow her on Instagram @hotlikeasunrise.

Scarlett Cooper Instagram name

Scarlett, an aspiring author, was paired up with Michael, a stripper. The couple have since split, and Scarlett now appears to be working as an actress in Sydney.

You can follow her on Instagram @scarlettrunsfree.

Nadia Stamp Instagram name

Nadia was paired with Anthony Manton, and the couple decided to get married for real at the end of the show.

Sadly, thought, it wasn’t mean to be - and the pair have since split.

You can follow her on Instagram @nadiastamp.

Simon McQuillan Instagram name

Business-owner Simon was paired up with nurse Alene, and they decided to stay together at the end of the process.

Things didn’t work out between the two of them, however, and they have now separated.

You can follow Simon on Instagram @simonmcquillan1980

Andrew Hills Instagram name

Andrew was paired up with student Vanessa, 31.

While they did decide to get married during the process, they ended up separating a while later.

You can follow him on Instagram @andy_hill86.

Lauren Bran Instagram name

Lauren and firefighter Andrew decided to separate before the process was over, and the pair did not reconcile.

You can follow her on Instagram @lauren_bran.

Andrew Jones Instagram name

You can follow Andrew on Instagram @jonesy_jonesy_jonesy.





John Robertson Instagram name

John, 53, was coupled up with Deborah, 53, and the pair were the oldest couple on the show.

The pair decided to split up before the experiment was over, however.

You can follow John on Instagram @john_robertson_1962.



Michelle Marsh Instagram name

Cleaner Michelle was paired with Retailer Jesse, but they decided to split during the process.

You can follow Michelle on Instagram @mishmarsh.



Jesse Konstantinoff Instagram name

You can follow Jesse on Instagram @jessekonstantinoff.

Sharon Marsh Instagram name

Sharon was paired up with Nick Furphy, and they ended up getting married at the end of the series.

However, they have since separated, with Sharon later saying that she realised she wasn’t in love with him.

You can follow Sharon on Instagram @shazzimarsh.

Nick Furphy Instagram name

You can follow Nick on Instagram @nick_furphy86.



