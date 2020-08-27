How to follow the Married at First Sight Australia season four cast on Instagram: full list of handles
27 August 2020, 16:23
How to follow Married at First Sight stars Sean Hollands, Cheryl Maitlands, Scarlett Cooper, Lauren Bran, Michelle Marsh and more on Instagram.
Married at First Sight Australia - which is available to watch on All 4 - is quickly becoming our newest TV obsession.
Series four originally aired in Australia in 2017, and sees 11 couples matched up by a team of dating experts and psychologists, before meeting for the first time on their wedding day.
While the couples do not take part in a legally binding marriage on that day, they embark on a honeymoon and live together before deciding whether to get married for real at the end of the series.
Here’s how to follow the Married at First Sight cast on Instagram
Sean Hollands Instagram name
Farmer Sean, 35, was paired with mining truck driver Susan Rowlings, 37.
The pair decided not to get married at the end of the process, and Sean is now married to a woman named Roslyn Buerckner.
You can follow him on Instagram @seanhollandsmafs
🌹HAPPY ANNIVERSARY🌹 Theres not enoughs words to desribe how amazing our family is and to have such a wonderful partner . The amount of goals and dreams that have already been achieved. Cant wait for our next big adventures. Exciting times ahead. A true relationship is having someone who accepts your past, supports your present, loves you and encourages your future! “Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, and others make it happen. ”Learn from the past, set vivid, detailed goals for the future, and live in the only moment of time over which you have any control: now. If you love life, don’t waste time, for time is what life is made up of.” “Goals are dreams with deadlines.” #love #goals #dreams #engaged #soontobewife #spontaneous #horses #beach #smashingourgoals #happy
Cheryl Maitland Instagram name
Cheryl, 25, was paired with Entrepreneur Jonathan, 30, but the couple decided to split before the end of the series.
She is now in a relationship with a plumber called Dean Gibbs, and often posts loved-up photos of the two of them together.
You can follow her on Instagram @hotlikeasunrise.
Scarlett Cooper Instagram name
Scarlett, an aspiring author, was paired up with Michael, a stripper. The couple have since split, and Scarlett now appears to be working as an actress in Sydney.
You can follow her on Instagram @scarlettrunsfree.
Nadia Stamp Instagram name
Nadia was paired with Anthony Manton, and the couple decided to get married for real at the end of the show.
Sadly, thought, it wasn’t mean to be - and the pair have since split.
You can follow her on Instagram @nadiastamp.
We spend a lifetime in our bodies, isn’t it time we embrace it fully? It’s nice not having to hide under makeup. Like glen says to me when I don’t wear makeup “I want to kiss your face clean off” 🤣. Certainly it’s important to invest in your skin with in-clinic treatments @vicdermalgroup and active skin products too. I have been on a pigmentation treatment journey with Vic dermal using specific actives to combat it. I also swear by anti-aging injectables so a sprinkle here and there from my friends at @luminosityskin has made me feel refreshed! After years of trial and error, great dermal advice and recommendations, I have found the most amazing skin products I love that are my go-to. Over the next few weeks I will share with you my skin secrets and products I genuinely love! I will share with you my absolute favourite products! ❤️❤️
Simon McQuillan Instagram name
Business-owner Simon was paired up with nurse Alene, and they decided to stay together at the end of the process.
Things didn’t work out between the two of them, however, and they have now separated.
You can follow Simon on Instagram @simonmcquillan1980
Andrew Hills Instagram name
Andrew was paired up with student Vanessa, 31.
While they did decide to get married during the process, they ended up separating a while later.
You can follow him on Instagram @andy_hill86.
Lauren Bran Instagram name
Lauren and firefighter Andrew decided to separate before the process was over, and the pair did not reconcile.
You can follow her on Instagram @lauren_bran.
Andrew Jones Instagram name
You can follow Andrew on Instagram @jonesy_jonesy_jonesy.
John Robertson Instagram name
John, 53, was coupled up with Deborah, 53, and the pair were the oldest couple on the show.
The pair decided to split up before the experiment was over, however.
You can follow John on Instagram @john_robertson_1962.
I had a fantastic time with Melissa on married at first sight . We really loved spending time together and getting to know each other .and had an instant connection . We lived together so easily and it reminded us both how wonderful it is to be with a partner. We thought there would be some issues when we got into the real world outside but decided to give it a go and see it there was true feelings between us. It has been a very difficult decision and it makes us both very sad to say we have decided to no longer continue as a couple . We still have the utmost respect for each other but have found significant differences in our lives and expectations in relationships. We have spoken at length about how to make it work and have been spending time with each other to let our relationship unfold but both agree it doesn’t feel like it’s going anywhere . We still care deeply for each other as friends and will never forget the incredible times we have had together. @melissa_mafs #mafs #marriedatfirstsight
Michelle Marsh Instagram name
Cleaner Michelle was paired with Retailer Jesse, but they decided to split during the process.
You can follow Michelle on Instagram @mishmarsh.
Jesse Konstantinoff Instagram name
You can follow Jesse on Instagram @jessekonstantinoff.
Sharon Marsh Instagram name
Sharon was paired up with Nick Furphy, and they ended up getting married at the end of the series.
However, they have since separated, with Sharon later saying that she realised she wasn’t in love with him.
You can follow Sharon on Instagram @shazzimarsh.
2020 Working out what makes me happy & increasing those activities and interactions. Narrowing down what makes me stressed and eliminating them! More 🎾 🏃♀️ 🐶 💃🌱🌈🧀🥂🍷🎼🏝🏖🏠🛍❤️🚻 Keep on keeping on 😄 life is good #family #friends #live #love #happy #peace #goals #2020 #smile #positive Let’s see if I get a feet comment #footfetish 🤣
Nick Furphy Instagram name
You can follow Nick on Instagram @nick_furphy86.
