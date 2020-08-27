Married at First Sight Australia season 5: What happened to Tracey Jewel and Dean Wells?

27 August 2020, 14:32

Tracey and Dean from Married at First Sight have both moved on
Tracey and Dean from Married at First Sight have both moved on. Picture: Instagram/Channel Nine/E4

What happened to Dean and Tracey from Married at First Sight? And where are they now? Here’s what you need to know…

**Warning: Married at First Sight Australia season 5 spoilers ahead**

Married at First Sight Australia season four is currently airing on E4, with 11 new couples looking for love in the most unconventional way.

The reality series follows a panel of experts who match singletons based purely on the information given to them.

If you’ve been watching the reality series - which sees experts pair up singletons with their best match - you’ll know contestants Tracey Jewel and Dean Wells.

Tracey Jewel and Dean Wells split during Married at First Sight
Tracey Jewel and Dean Wells split during Married at First Sight. Picture: Channel Nine

The couple seemingly hit it off from the beginning, but things went awry when Dean cheated on his wife.

But what happened between Tracey and Dean? And are they still together now?

What happened to Tracey and Dean from Married at First Sight Australia?

Executive creative director Dean, 41, was paired with marketing consultant Tracey, 36, by the experts.

But despite their instant connection, Tracey decided to put a stop to the process and the pair actually never got married.

The mum-of-one said she couldn’t trust her future husband after learning that Dean had kissed their co-star Davina Rankin.

Dean has since spoken out on the cheating claims, saying the whole thing was ‘fake’.

He told Who.com: “I was on the highest rating TV show in Australian history, and it somehow ridiculously seemed to be about me and some fake little affair.

“I wasn’t actually asked to do those things, but you’re stuck in a room with producers and camera crews, and they basically don’t leave you alone until you do something interesting.”

Even before the ‘affair’, the pair had a rocky road when Tracey didn’t want to tell Dean she had a daughter from a previous relationship.

Dean didn’t take the news very well and he was apprehensive.

Where are Tracey and Dean from Married at First Sight now?

The pair are still amicable and Dean recently revealed they have been texting.

View this post on Instagram

Happiness 💕 #Denmarklife

A post shared by Tracey Jewel (@traceyjewel_ify) on

He said back in February: “I got some really nice messages from Tracey today. We still keep in touch. She is really supportive.”

Tracey got close to co-star Sean Thomsen during the show and announced her relationship at the finale.

Unfortunately, things didn’t last and Tracey got back with her ex Patrick Kedemos.

She then reunited with current partner, Nathan ‘Nate’ Constable.

Speaking of love after the show, she previously said: “After everything I’ve been through with MAFS, it seems true love always finds its way back into our lives…

“I’ve had a few detours but I now know where my heart always belonged. If two people are meant to be together then they will always find a way!”

Judging by his Instagram page, Dean is seemingly single.

He recently appeared on Australia’s Dancing With the Stars but was eliminated first with partner Alexandra Vladimirov.

What happened to Davina Rankin?

Personal trainer Davina Rankin, 28, was paired with tradesman Ryan Gallagher, 31, but she was seen flirting with other contestants.

Despite Ryan deciding to stay with Davina, the pair broke up before the final.

Davina now has a boyfriend Jaxon Manuel, and the pair welcomed their daughter Mila-Mae in November 2019.

