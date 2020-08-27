I'm A Celebrity 2020 filming location confirmed by ITV as Gwrych Castle

The filming location for this year's I'm A Celebrity has been confirmed. Picture: Getty/ITV

By Alice Dear

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! will return this year, but will be set in the UK instead of the Australian jungle.

I'm A Celebrity 2020's filming location has been confirmed by ITV.

This comes after show bosses revealed that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the reality show will be filmed in the UK instead of Australia.

I'm A Celebrity will instead this year been filmed at Gwrych Castle, which is based in Abergele in North Wales.

The celebrities will be living in the ruined Gwrych Castle in North Wales. Picture: Getty

The castle is set in the beautiful hilly countryside, and will make for a very different – but still entertaining – series.

Speaking of the location, ITV Studios' Director of Entertainment Richard Cowles said: "The Australian jungle is such an integral part of the show it was a big challenge to find a UK location where we could continue to deliver what viewers love about I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! But Gwrych will definitely do that; the Castle sits in an amazing and atmospheric setting on a hillside overlooking the Irish Sea.

"It means for the first time in the show's history, one celebrity will be crowned King or Queen of the Castle, rather than the Jungle."

Ant and Dec will host the new series from Wales instead of the Australian jungle. Picture: ITV

He added: "While there will be plenty of changes required as we move from New South Wales in Australia to North Wales in the UK, we are really excited to see how we can adapt the format and make the Castle our new home for a very special 20th series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! this Autumn."

The winner of this year's I'm A Celebrity will be crowned the King or Queen of the Castle. Picture: Getty

Alongside the show's bosses, the keepers of the castle are also ecstatic about the location choice.

Chair of the Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust, Dr Mark Baker, said: "I'm absolutely delighted that I'm A Celebrity has chosen Gwrych Castle to be its UK location for the 2020 series."

He added: "I'm A Celebrity being here will really help support Gwrych Castle and its ongoing restoration as well as giving the region a much-needed economic boost."

