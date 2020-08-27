Britain's Got Talent semi finals 2020: ITV confirm start date is just days away

Britain's Got Talent is returning next month. Picture: ITV

When are the Britain’s Got Talent semi finals? The start date has finally been revealed...

Britain's Got Talent was taken off air earlier this year after the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to filming.

While auditions were held back in January and televised in the spring, the live finals were delayed as social distancing measures were not possible with a live audience.

But now ITV has confirmed the competition show will be back on September 5 at 8pm.

Things are set to look a little different though, as the five semi-final episodes have been pre-recorded and will not be live.

They will be shown over the coming weeks before a live final will air in October.

BGT will be back on our screens next week. Picture: ITV

A one-off catch up show will also be aired to remind viewers of the best auditions.

Read More: Ashley Banjo shares first look at Britain's Got Talent as he steps in to replace Simon Cowell

David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Heart Breakfast’s Amanda Holden will all return to the judging panel.

Unfortunately, Simon Cowell has had to step down as a judge following a shock cycling accident earlier this month.

Simon, 60, had to undergo emergency surgery to treat his injuries and has been recovering at his US home.

Ashley Banjo will be replacing him instead after winning BGT with his dance group Diversity back in 2009.

Speaking about his replacement, Simon told The Sun on Sunday: "He knows the power of the show and the responsibility of it.

"I couldn't think of a better person to sit in my seat whilst I follow doctor’s orders.

"I hate that stupid bike."

Ashley recently shared a behind-the-scenes picture of him and his son Micah, who was born in March, at the judges' table.

Alongside it he wrote: "Funny what can change in a year," he wrote. "Let alone in a lifetime... Simon Cowell, get well soon boss man. I've got you until then.

"From contestant to judge... The journey continues."

Now Read: Amanda Holden enlists Simon Cowell and entire BGT audience to sing for daughter Lexi’s 14th birthday