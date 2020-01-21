Amanda Holden enlists Simon Cowell and entire BGT audience to sing for daughter Lexi’s 14th birthday

By Naomi Bartram

Amanda Holden celebrated her daughter Lexi's birthday on Monday by getting the whole Britain's Got Talent audience to sing to her.

Britain’s Got Talent is finally back on our TV screens later this year, with the auditions kicking off in London over the weekend.

But after watching some of the best entertainment acts the country has to offer, judge Amanda Holden surprised her daughter Lexi with an epic birthday celebration.

Calling on the help of fellow judge Simon Cowell and the BGT audience, Amanda, 48, and the entire London Palladium began serenading Lexi for her 14th.

In a clip - shared on Amanda’s social media accounts - the Heart Breakfast presenter can be seen stood behind her eldest as Simon, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams sung along.

Amanda Holden celebrated her daughter's birthday. Picture: Instagram

Surrounded by her friends, Lexi then looked stunned as a member of the team presented her with a huge cake decorated in beautiful pink roses.

Lexi then giggled before taking several attempts to blow out the candles, as Simon, 60, cheered her on and Amanda gave her a big hug.

The star wrote alongside her clip: “My baby turned 14. As old as @bgt. So lovely to be able to bring her to work yesterday.”

And fans were quick to comment on the sweet video, as one wrote: “Awww bless her, happy birthday xxx”.

“That cake is utterly stunning - as is your girl! Hope she has had a lovely day 😘,” said another, while a third added: “This is the sweetest thing I've ever seen! Happy birthday, Lexi! 🎂🎉”

Amanda shares Lexi with husband Chris Hughes, as well as younger daughter Hollie who is seven-years-old.

Meanwhile, the presenter joined her fellow judges, as well as hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly for the return of BGT.

The boys’ official account shared a photo on Saturday with the caption: “Day 1 at #BGT Auditions 2020.”