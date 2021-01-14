Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where is Elizabeth Sobinoff now?

What happened to Lizzie Sobinoff after Married at First Sight and where is she now?

**Warning Married at First Sight season six spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia has already taken plenty of twists and turns this time around.

And one woman who has definitely not been short on drama, is Elizabeth Sobinoff.

Viewers will know that Lizzie was partnered up with Sam Ball right at the start of the competition, but they didn’t exactly hit it off straight away…

So, what happened to Lizzie after the show, and where is she now?

Where is Lizzie Sobinoff from Married at First Sight Australia now?

Unfortunately, Elizabeth didn’t make it to the end of the experiment with Sam, and the pair called it quits after just three weeks.

At the time, Sam was accused of having an affair with MAFS co-star Ines Basic.

He was also criticised for leaving Lizzie on their honeymoon to attend the funeral of his ex-girlfriend's mum.

Did Lizzie Sobinoff appear on Married at First Sight Australia again?

After failing to find love the first time around, Lizzie then went on to appear on MAFS for a second time.

This time she was in luck when she was paired with Seb Guilhaus and the pair hit it off immediately.

While they looked rock solid, the sweet couple have now split after almost a year together.

Announcing their break up in a joint statement in January 2021, they said: “We have mutually decided to end our relationship as boyfriend and girlfriend. We want to thank everyone for the endless support we have received on our platforms.

“Please be kind and respectful. We are aware you have followed parts of our journey, but please remember we are real people, and we are both navigating our way through this time to the best of our abilities.”

They added: “It is still fresh for us both, we just know there has been some curiosity as we have shared parts of our relationship online and we met on national television.

“We are both respectful of each other and are still involved in each other’s lives. We both have cherished each other and have grown together.”

Lizzie is now a social media influencer and often advertises beauty products to her 321k Instagram followers.

She is also an advocate for body positivity.

