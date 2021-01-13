Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where is Lauren Huntriss now?

Lauren Huntriss appeared on Married at First Sight Australia in 2019. Picture: Instagram

What happened to Lauren Huntriss after Married at First Sight Australia and does she have a boyfriend?

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

As we all get used to spending more time indoors, Married at First Sight Australia is on hand to keep us entertained.

E4 is currently airing the sixth season, after the success of the previous two over the summer last year.

And fans of the show will have already been introduced to Lauren Huntriss, who was matched with Matthew Bennett at the start of the experiment.

But what happened to Lauren after the show and where is she now?

Where is Lauren Huntriss from Married at First Sight Australia now?

It’s no surprise to anyone that Lauren is no longer with Matt.

Despite Matt losing his virginity to Lauren, they actually became the first couple to say goodbye to the process.

Things then turned very sour after Matt said he ‘wasn’t attracted’ to Lauren and then accused her of treating him badly throughout their time on the show together.

He even threw his wedding ring into a volcano on a trip with his new girlfriend Annabel.

Lauren later told 9Honey Celebrity: “After Matt embarrassed me in front of everyone at the dinner party by saying he wasn’t attracted to me, I knew it would not be fair on myself or him to prolong the experiment.

“Matt had never told me he wasn’t attracted to me before and I was really hurt too. I felt that he really betrayed me, especially because I had always been by his side and respectful of him in social settings.”

Nowadays, makeup artist Lauren continues to share her amazing styling skills on Instagram.

She also underwent a major hair transformation and dyed her blonde locks a red colour.

Living in Sydney, she is also a social media influencer and advertises products to her 70k followers on Instagram.

Does Lauren Huntriss have a boyfriend?

Lauren keeps her personal life away from Instagram so it is unclear whether she is single or taken.

There are currently no couples photos on her social media, but she spends a lot of time having fun with her friends.

