Married at First Sight Australia's Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant now have a baby together

13 January 2021, 14:57

Married at First Sight Australia's Jules and Cameron are parents
Married at First Sight Australia's Jules and Cameron are parents. Picture: Instagram

Married at First Sight's adorable season six couple Jules and Cameron became parents last year.

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia season 6 has given us some serious drama already.

But one couple who seems to have avoided any arguments throughout the whole experiment, is Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant.

After being matched in the first show, they make it all the way to the end of the series without so much of a bad word.

And MAFS fans will be over the moon to find out that these two are STILL together, two years after the show aired in Australia.

Jules and Cameron got engaged for real at the end of the show and married in November 2019 in a ceremony which was shown on an episode of A Current Affair.

Read More: Married at First Sight Australia season 6: What happened to Susie Bradley and Billy Vincent?

Six months later, the pair announced they were expecting their first baby, and they welcomed little Oliver Chase Merchant on October 3rd, 2020.

Sharing a sweet video of the end of her pregnancy, Jules said at the time: “I would do it a thousand times again for you Oliver Chase Merchant. Our little man has arrived.”

“Surprise, it's a boy, healthy and beautiful and my heart is full. We are home now and enjoying the love bubble and getting to know our lil man Ollie who has the world ahead of him.”

The footage sees Jules Cameron dancing next to her hospital bed - with Cam stroking his wife's body as she prepared to go into labour.

And it looks like the MAFS parents are smitten with their newborn, with Jules later saying she'd love to have another child in about '18 months.'

“Oliver is my biggest achievement by far,” the reality star said, adding: “I felt so powerful when I held him in my arms.”

Now Read: Which Married At First Sight Australia couples are still together now?

