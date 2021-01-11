Married at First Sight Australia season 6: What happened to Susie Bradley and Billy Vincent?

Susie Bradley and Billy Vincent were matched in Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Instagram/Nine

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

One thing getting us through the winter blues right now is season six of Married at First Sight Australia.

And fans of the show will have been introduced to couple Susie Bradley and Billy Vincent who were matched halfway through the experiment.

But what happened to the couple after the cameras stopped rolling and are they still together?

Are Susie and Billy from Married at First Sight Australia still together?

That’s a firm NO. Despite only arriving half way through, they actually broke up before the show ended.

Billy and Susie argued throughout their time on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

Billy sensationally walked out on 'wife' Susie's home, before the pair called it quits during their commitment ceremony.

During their final days as a couple, Billy accused Susie of berating him, before he snapped at her in her home.

He said at the time: “I don't mean to be spiteful or anything, but this experience has been one of the worst of my life”, before storming out with his bag packed.

Billy then went on to describe her as “rude, obnoxious, nasty, woman.”

And the drama didn’t finish on the show, as the couple continued to argue on social media after the cameras stopped rolling.

In an Instagram post last year, Susie said: “I wished Billy well in our final commitment ceremony, even though it wasn't shown. And since the show, I've been lucky enough to find love”.

Billy then responded: “I have well and truly moved on since the experiment.

“But moving on, it doesn't mean I forget how I was treated.”

He continued: 'I don't forget because I don't want it to happen again.

Billy also accused Susie of secretly texting her now-boyfriend Todd Carney during filming.

Susie denied the accusations and said he was ‘blatantly lying.’

Where are Married at First Sight’s Susie Bradley and Billy Vincent now?

Susie is now engaged to former professional rugby league player Todd Carney and the pair are expecting their first baby together.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Todd said: “Our hearts are full, Christmas will be sweet. Our family is growing by one heart & two feet ❤️✨ Baby boy Carney due March 2021 🏈.”

Susie has deleted her Instagram, but she does have a professional account for her cosmetic injecting business.

As for Billy Vincent, by the looks of his Instagram page, he is seemingly single.

He is still working on his personal training and shares lots of fitness pictures online, as well as advertising products to his 50k followers.

