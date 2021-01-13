Married at First Sight Australia season 6: What happened with Ines Bašić and Sam Ball?

13 January 2021, 14:36

Ines Bašić and Sam Ball met on Married at First Sight Australia
Ines Bašić and Sam Ball met on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

Did Ines Bašić and Sam Ball have an affair on Married at First Sight Australia? And what happened after the show?

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

So it’s finally back on our screens, and it’s safe to say we’re already addicted to Married at First Sight Australia.

And we didn’t know it was possible, but there’s even more drama in the sixth series of the show - including an alleged ‘affair’ between Ines Bašić and Sam Ball.

But what happened with Ines and Sam and where are they now? Here’s what we know...

Sam and Ines came to blows on Married at First Sight Australia
Sam and Ines came to blows on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

Did Ines Bašić and Sam Ball have an affair on Married at First Sight Australia?

Sam and Ines supposedly fell for each other while filming for MAFS back in 2019.

Read More: Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where is Lauren Huntriss now?

The pair were filmed enjoying a drink at a hotel bar, before returning to Sam's bedroom to continue the night.

Their partners Elizabeth Sobinoff and Bronson Norrish were said to be unaware at the time, but the truth came out at a commitment ceremony.

Ines told the producers at the time: “Falling for Sam just feels natural. It feels right. Like I can see myself with him outside of the experiment.

“Yeah, it was like my favourite date of all time.”

What happened to Ines and Sam after Married at First Sight Australia?

Unsurprisingly, the pair didn’t work out. While Ines was keen to give things a go on the outside world, Sam stood her up at the MAFS reunion finale.

Ines broke down in tears, telling her co-stars at the reunion: “I've gone through life fending for myself so it's really hard for me to open up to a man.

“I chose to see the best in him (Sam), but, like Elizabeth did say, he says one thing and does another. It's sad because, some of the things he promised me were huge.

“He was very good at, like, making you think, you know, you...you're the s**t person. It's just so devastating.”

Ines later revealed that Sam had ceased all communication with her and blocked her on social media so she had no way of contacting him.

Now Read: Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where are all the couples now?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Who will win The Masked Singer?

Who is favourite to win The Masked Singer?

Full list of Masked Singer bettings odds revealed

Which celebrities are on The Masked Singer? Full list of odds
Married at First Sight Australia's Jules and Cameron are parents

Married at First Sight Australia's Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant now have a baby together
Graham Bell's Dancing On Ice partner Yebin Mok in 'freak accident' as leg is stabbed with ice blade

Graham Bell's Dancing On Ice partner Yebin Mok in 'freak accident' as leg is stabbed with ice blade

Dancing On Ice 2021

Is Robin Peter Andre?

The Masked Singer viewers convinced Robin is Peter Andre after spotting major clues

Trending on Heart

A man has said children shouldn't be allowed to sit in trolleys

Man sparks debate after saying 'kids sitting in trolleys should be banned'

Lifestyle

The Thomas bros are back with their Mancs on the Mic podcast

Thomas brothers say new podcast has been 'like therapy' and encourage listeners to 'open up and talk'

Celebrities

Has your sleep been disturbed by the pandemic?

Sleep expert reveals top four tips to improving sleep during lockdown

Lifestyle

Food packages sent to children have been shared online

Free school meals supplier says it will refund costs after backlash over 'unacceptable' parcels

News

Ben Freeman has been cast in EastEnders

Emmerdale star Ben Freeman joins EastEnders as mysterious newcomer connected to Chelsea Fox