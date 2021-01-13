Married at First Sight Australia season 6: What happened with Ines Bašić and Sam Ball?

Ines Bašić and Sam Ball met on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

Did Ines Bašić and Sam Ball have an affair on Married at First Sight Australia? And what happened after the show?

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

So it’s finally back on our screens, and it’s safe to say we’re already addicted to Married at First Sight Australia.

And we didn’t know it was possible, but there’s even more drama in the sixth series of the show - including an alleged ‘affair’ between Ines Bašić and Sam Ball.

But what happened with Ines and Sam and where are they now? Here’s what we know...

Sam and Ines came to blows on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

Did Ines Bašić and Sam Ball have an affair on Married at First Sight Australia?

Sam and Ines supposedly fell for each other while filming for MAFS back in 2019.

Read More: Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where is Lauren Huntriss now?

The pair were filmed enjoying a drink at a hotel bar, before returning to Sam's bedroom to continue the night.

Their partners Elizabeth Sobinoff and Bronson Norrish were said to be unaware at the time, but the truth came out at a commitment ceremony.

Ines told the producers at the time: “Falling for Sam just feels natural. It feels right. Like I can see myself with him outside of the experiment.

“Yeah, it was like my favourite date of all time.”

What happened to Ines and Sam after Married at First Sight Australia?

Unsurprisingly, the pair didn’t work out. While Ines was keen to give things a go on the outside world, Sam stood her up at the MAFS reunion finale.

Ines broke down in tears, telling her co-stars at the reunion: “I've gone through life fending for myself so it's really hard for me to open up to a man.

“I chose to see the best in him (Sam), but, like Elizabeth did say, he says one thing and does another. It's sad because, some of the things he promised me were huge.

“He was very good at, like, making you think, you know, you...you're the s**t person. It's just so devastating.”

Ines later revealed that Sam had ceased all communication with her and blocked her on social media so she had no way of contacting him.

Now Read: Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where are all the couples now?