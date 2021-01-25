Married At First Sight Australia fans spot blunder during Ines Basic and Sam Ball ‘affair’ scene

Ines Bašić and Sam Ball met on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine/E4

Ines Bašić had a mystery underwear switch on Married at First Sight Australia.

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

If you’re anything like us, you’re probably already hooked on the latest season of Married at First Sight Australia airing on E4.

And it’s safe to say there’s even more drama than the last series, with a few of the contestants proving they have a wandering eye.

One woman who caused mayhem during their time on the show was Ines Bašić who allegedly had an ‘affair’ with co-star Sam Ball, despite being paired with Bronson Norrish.

The couple supposedly spent the night together in a Gold Coast hotel room behind their partners’ back.

Ines Bašić turned up at Sam Ball's hotel in black udnerwear. Picture: Nine/E4

Ines Bašić had different coloured underwear when she left Sam Ball's room. Picture: Nine/E4

However, some fans have since noticed a few continuity errors in that particularly shocking scene.

While Ines was initially filmed knocking on hotel room 1904 to see Sam, another shot showed them standing outside room 1902.

Later on, Ines was seen climbing into Sam’s bed wearing black knickers, but in the morning she was filmed walking back to her own room in white underwear.

Many viewers have spotted Ines’ pink toothbrush in Sam’s room, despite arriving at his door with no bag.

After the scenes aired back in 2019 on Channel Nine in Australia, Sam pointed out the ‘blunders’, saying: "This is TV. It didn't happen. If you notice Ines's change of apparel in the edit, night and morning.

“That will be a good reference point."

While Channel Nine has not commented on this particular scene, A network rep has previously confirmed: "Each participant embarked on a commitment ceremony with a wedding celebrant with all due intention to commit fully to this union for the duration of the experiment.

"At the end of the experiment, they are given the option to continue with the relationship or go their separate ways."

Meanwhile, viewers might not be surprised to hear Ines and Sam didn’t work out.

While Ines was said to be keen to give things a go, Sam stood her up at the MAFS reunion finale.

Ines broke down in tears, telling her co-stars at the reunion: “I've gone through life fending for myself so it's really hard for me to open up to a man.

“I chose to see the best in him (Sam), but, like Elizabeth did say, he says one thing and does another. It's sad because, some of the things he promised me were huge.

“He was very good at, like, making you think, you know, you...you're the s**t person. It's just so devastating.”

It was later revealed that Sam had blocked Ines on social media so she had no way of contacting him.

